West Ham United have joined one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Hammers thought to be in the race for Burnley star James Trafford after an incredible Championship campaign from the England prodigy.

Trafford has only conceded an astonishing 11 Championship goals in 37 games this season, including a record-breaking run of 12 consecutive clean sheets from mid-December to early March - and that has piqued the interest of some of the Premier League's top sides. But now West Ham are ready to throw a spanner in the works by making their move for the youngster, who has vast top-flight interest.

Report: West Ham 'Scout' James Trafford Ahead of Potential Burnley Switch

The Hammers are in need of a new goalkeeper to replace Lukasz Fabianski

The report by talkSPORT states that West Ham are ready to rival Newcastle United in the battle to sign Trafford as his credentials continue to rise after a solid campaign at Turf Moor. Newcastle are still on his trail, having seen a deal to sign the youngster fall through last summer - but they may face competition from the Hammers, who have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in recent weeks in east Lancashire. Trafford is set for a record-breaking season, on track to record the best campaign of any defence in English footballing history - and that has led to him being called 'outstanding'.

Fewest goals conceded per game - English Football League history Team, season Games played Goals conceded Goals against per game Burnley, 2024/25 38 11 0.29 Liverpool, 1978/79 42 16 0.38 Chelsea, 2004/05 38 15 0.39 Gillingham, 1995/96 46 20 0.43 Arsenal, 1998/99 38 17 0.45

Trafford was recently called into Thomas Tuchel's England squad, alongside Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale - and the latter is another name who West Ham are thought to be considering as a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Ramsdale is deemed as 'certain' to leave Southampton following their shambolic Premier League campaign, and having amassed 174 appearances at top-flight level, he's certainly a name that West Ham would be able to land.

Ramsdale had previously shown his class at Arsenal with 89 appearances for the Gunners, including some appearances at continental level - and although he's been a part of a Southampton side that has performed poorly, the Stoke-born stopper has not been helped by those in front of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford kept a clean sheet throughout the entire under-21 EURO 2023 Championship, as England lifted the title - including a double penalty save in the last minute of the final vs Spain.

That could force boss Graham Potter into a move for Trafford, with the former Manchester City talent being four years younger than his Three Lions counterpart. A deal could be much easier to complete if Burnley don't go up by the end of May, as they currently sit two points behind Leeds United and Sheffield United, just outside the automatic promotion spots.

