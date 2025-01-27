Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could still be on his way out of the club this January, with West Ham United reportedly interested in his services - though it could take a huge fee to prise him away from Stamford Bridge and west London into the east of the city.

Chukwuemeka clearly isn't fancied by Enzo Maresca this season, having failed to make a single appearance in the top-flight so far in the campaign, and minutes are needed to aid his development. That could come through the Hammers - with David Sullivan's men thought to be in the race for his signature with a week to go in the window.

Report: West Ham Eyeing Up Move for Chukwuemeka

The midfielder has been underappreciated by those at Stamford Bridge

The report by the Daily Mail states that West Ham are in the race to sign Chukwuemeka, with Chelsea pointing towards his £40million release clause, despite only joining from Aston Villa two-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of just £20million.

However, the England youngster is wanted on loan - and with West Ham having no players on loan from the Premier League, they would be free to take the former Villa man on a temporary basis if they can conjure a deal for his services.

European teams such as Porto, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also linked with a move for his services alongside Everton, who boast former Hammers boss David Moyes at the helm - though they would need to cancel a loan deal for Blues star Armando Broja, as Premier League rules stipulate that two players can't be on loan from the same Premier League team in one season, and that could put West Ham in the lead.

Carney Chukwuemeka's Premier League statistics - Chelsea ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 26th Goals 1 =11th Assists 1 =12th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 13th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =16th Match rating 6.27 22nd

Austria-born Chukwuemeka, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by football content creator Antonio Mango, only has 23 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, incidentally scoring his only goal for the Stamford Bridge outfit against West Ham at the London Stadium - but with zero top-flight outings to his name this term, he is stalling in his development and a move would suit all parties.

West Ham have still yet to win consecutive Premier League games this season, having endured a shocking start to the campaign under Julen Lopetegui, managing seven wins from 23 games in the top-flight with 10 losses - with six of those being heavy defeats of at least three goals or more.

Carney Chukwuemeka Needs Game Time

The Hammers could equally do with a fresh creative spark in their squad

Chukwuemeka could make a positive impact on their season, especially under Graham Potter after his development of youngsters at Brighton - but he may also take some time to get up to scratch after featuring in just five games for the Blues through the entire season, with the majority of those coming in the Europa Conference League.

The creative midfielder impressed at Villa after bursting into the first-team, and although his move to Chelsea was seen as a shock, he still made 27 appearances for the Blues in his first two seasons at the club to become a trusted squad player - and that could be of benefit to West Ham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka has 25 caps at youth level for England, scoring seven goals.

The Hammers have struggled for goals this season, notably needing a striker alongside Chukwuemeka as they look to potential deals in attack with Evan Ferguson being linked, but with only Crystal Palace scoring less than them from any of the top 15 teams in the league, more is needed in the final third and Chukwuemeka could offer a remedy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.