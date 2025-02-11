West Ham United are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, according to Fichajes.

The Hammers, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, have been named as potential suitors for the 24-year-old after the season, although his release clause could prove to be an obstacle.

Fichajes claims Rios has a €100m (£83m) exit clause in his contract with Palmeiras, and none of the English clubs are willing to pay anywhere near that amount.

The 24-year-old’s departure in the summer could depend on Palmeiras’ willingness to negotiate, having recently tied the Colombian international to a new four-year deal.

Premier League Clubs Want Richard Rios

West Ham among those interested

According to Fichajes, Rios is eager to make the switch to Europe and follow in the footsteps of his former Palmeiras teammates.

The likes of Endrick and Luis Guilherme moved to Real Madrid and West Ham last summer, while Estevao is set to join Chelsea after the season.

Rios, praised as ‘phenomenal’ by Concept Scouting, has been a key player for Palmeiras since joining from fellow Brazilian side Guarani in March 2023, making 108 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals, and providing six assists.

He also played a crucial role in Colombia’s run to the 2024 Copa America final, where they lost to Argentina after extra time last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rios has made six appearances for Palmeiras this season, scoring two goals in 482 minutes of play.

West Ham have endured a turbulent start under Graham Potter, winning just once in their first five games with the ex-Brighton boss in charge.

They will next host Brentford at the London Stadium this weekend before visiting Arsenal the following week.

Richard Rios' Palmeiras Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 4 Pass completion % 81.8 Progressive passes per 90 5.32 Minutes played 1,742

