West Ham United could look to beat some huge European clubs to the signing of one of Belgium's best young stars in the summer, according to reports - with Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens thought to be on their shortlist ahead of a potential summer move.

The Hammers have massively underperformed in the Premier League this season, sitting at the bottom of the 'best of the rest', excluding the four sides who have been embroiled with relegation woes throughout the campaign. That could call for immediate action in the transfer market - and Lammens could be a top target that London Stadium chiefs look to complete a deal for in the off-season.

Report: Senne Lammens 'on West Ham's Radar' For Summer Deal

The Belgian stopper could be making his way to the London Stadium

The report from CaughtOffside states that Lammens is on West Ham's radar, with the club in the race to assess the potential signing of the young Antwerp goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old stopper has been piquing the attention of some of England's biggest clubs in recent months, due to his distribution and shot-stopping - and that has seen clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich become interested in his talents.

Senne Lammens' career record by competition Competition Appearances Clean sheets Jupiler Pro League 31 7 Challenger Pro League 22 2 UEFA Youth League 6 2 UEFA Champions League 1 0

But West Ham will be in need of a new stopper with 40-year-old veteran Lukasz Fabianski out of contract in the summer, they could look to youth for someone to compete with Alphonse Areola for first-team minutes at the London Stadium.

It's thought that Antwerp will ask for €20-25million (£17m-£21m) to land the Belgian goalkeeper, who joined from Club Brugge 18 months ago - and having been a main feature throughout youth teams in Belgium's ranks, it could be a solid investment for the future having been described as 'phenomenal' by football analyst @FTalentScout.

Areola, reported to be on £120,000-per-week, has made 110 appearances for the Hammers, but at the age of 32, he's also going to need a long-term replacement in the future and Lammens could be that man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Senne Lammens has made 28 appearances for Belgium's youth teams.

Graham Potter may have a decent-sized budget to spend this summer, despite Julen Lopetegui spending a huge pot of money in the summer transfer window - but with the Irons in 16th in the Premier League table, some money could be needed to boost their standing next season with the aim of qualifying for the European spaces once again.

