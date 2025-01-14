West Ham United could seek a move for Galatasaray striker Michy Batshuayi in the coming weeks as Graham Potter looks to urgently sort out his striking injury crisis - with the Belgian thought to be 'closely interested' in his signing for the Hammers in the coming weeks.

The Hammers have had a poor season under Julen Lopetegui, with the club only taking 23 points from their opening 20 games in the league - and with hopes of at least a top half finish, Potter will lead the Irons into his first Premier League clash in 19 months against Fulham on Tuesday evening. But with a lack of striking power, he may need an emergency incoming - which could see Potter land Batshuayi on a six-month loan deal.

Report: West Ham 'Preparing' Batshuayi Premier League Return

The forward could be a solid emergency option thanks to striking woes

The report from Turkish outlet Aksam states that Batshuayi is preparing to return to the Premier League, with the 31-year-old being linked to signing for the Hammers in a 'surprise' transfer that nobody expected, which would close the book on his Galatasaray career.

Michy Batshuayi's Super Lig statistics - Galatasaray squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 4th Assists 2 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 8th Shots Per Game 1 =11th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st xG 5.16 3rd

Former Borussia Dortmund star Batshuayi is expected to make his transfer at the end of the year in a farewell bid to the Turkish Super Lig champions, with West Ham preparing to knock on the door - whilst the Belgian is also looking forward to a Premier League return.

Having played for Chelsea and Crystal Palace - winning the Premier League with the former - West Ham are 'closely interested' in the former Marseille man, and it is thought that the London Stadium outfit want to loan Batshuayi until the end of the season, with a transfer fee for his services being difficult to pay.

The Irons are prepared to make a move for Batshuayi having seen Michail Antonio injured until the end of the season as a result of his car crash back in December, alongside summer signing Niclas Fullkrug picking up yet another three-month injury in the FA Cup against Aston Villa on Friday. Batshuayi is keen on a return to the top-flight, and the report states that it should be noted that any deal will take place if an agreement between the two clubs can be reached.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Batshuayi has 27 goals in 55 caps for Belgium.

Batshuayi only scored eight Premier League goals for Chelsea in 48 games, though two separate loan spells at Crystal Palace saw him nab seven goals in 29 games for the Eagles - and he may have unfinished business in London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

