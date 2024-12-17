West Ham United are scouting Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu as a potential future transfer target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German shot-stopper has reportedly caught the attention of West Ham as they look to secure a long-term successor to Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola, who are competing for places under Julen Lopetegui this season.

Atubolu, compared to 'one of the greatest-ever' Manuel Neuer, has been the number one option for Freiburg this term, making 14 appearances in the Bundesliga and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

After earning his first-team debut in 2022/23, the 22-year-old solidified his spot in the first XI last season, playing every game in the German top-flight and managing 10 shutouts, with only Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky and Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel managing more.

West Ham dipped into the goalkeeper market before the season, signing Sheffield United veteran Wes Foderingham, who now serves as the third-choice option behind Areola and Fabianski.

Lopetegui has rotated his goalkeepers considerably this term, with Areola making eight appearances and Fabianski starting 11 matches, including West Ham’s last eight Premier League games.

However, the 39-year-old Fabianski is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning West Ham could potentially have an open spot for a new shot-stopper next summer.

It remains to be seen whether they will advance their reported interest in Atubolu as soon as January, given West Ham are unlikely to make big signings in early 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Hammers do not have a budget to splash out on players in January after spending close to £100m on new arrivals in the summer.

While it remains possible they could welcome a new striker, it may all depend on the right opportunity, given they spent heavily on Niclas Fullkrug before the season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.