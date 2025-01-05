West Ham United are battling it out with several clubs from the Premier League and abroad for Lens' in-demand defender Kevin Danso, according to CaughtOffside.

The 26-year-old centre-back has emerged as a target for several English clubs amid standout performances in Ligue 1. He has made 12 appearances across competitions at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, helping Will Still's side keep five clean sheets.

Danso has previously spent time in English football, starting his career with MK Dons and Reading's youth academies. He also spent one season on loan at Southampton in 2019-20 but was unable to impress at St Mary's.

The 24-cap Austria international, hailed as 'rapid', could get a second opportunity in the Premier League. West Ham aren't the only potential suitors in English football's top flight.

Kevin Danso Ligue 1 Stats (2024-25) Appearances 11 Clean Sheets 5 Interceptions Per Game 1.7 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Possession Won 0.1 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.9 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.4 Clearances Per Game 5.2 Ground Duels Won 2.6 (47%) Aerial Duels Won 3.3 (63%)

West Ham In Race For Danso Amid Defensive Struggles

Newcastle also want the Austrian centre-back

West Ham are joined by Newcastle United in the race for Danso, who has two years left on his contract. Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma, Bayern Munich, Fenerbahce and Villarreal are also in the race for the powerful centre-back.

The Hammers are enduring a difficult campaign despite an extremely busy summer's transfer window that has failed to pay dividends. The Hammers have shipped 39 goals in 20 league games, and new manager Julen Lopetegui hasn't put his faith in loan signing Jean-Clair Todibo.

Danso, labelled a 'beast of a defender' has the experience and aerial presence to help the Irons survive a gloomy period. Lopetegui could consider him as a Konstantinos Mavropanos replacement amid the Greek defender's poor recent displays at the London Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also admirers of Danso, and they, too, need to strengthen in defence. Vitor Pereira's men are in a relegation battle, sitting 17th, six points below West Ham.

Lopetegui won't want to get dragged into the relegation scrap, and improving his central defence could help turn the tide. Chelsea's Axel Disasi is another option for the East Londoners, although this would be a loan move, paving the way for a fee to be paid for Danso.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.