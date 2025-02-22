West Ham United have entered the race to sign Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi, according to African outlet Africafoot.

Talbi was man-of-the-match and helped his side knock UEFA Europa League winners Atlanta out of the UEFA Champions League midweek. The Hammers have a knack for signing exciting young wingers, which was the case when Jarrod Bowen arrived in East London in January 2020. Their captain's recent spell on the sidelines has been a real nuisance as they have lacked the creative spark the right-winger offers.

Graham Potter has failed to turn the tide at the London Stadium since replacing Julen Lopetegui, although an injury-depleted frontline hasn't helped him. Adding more depth to his attack and perhaps making an acquisition that can contribute in the present and the long run could be a priority in the summer transfer window.

West Ham Make 'Unofficial Offer' For Talbi

The Belgian-Moroccan starlet has huge potential