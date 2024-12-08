Former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is being eyed by fellow London club West Ham, for a potential loan switch during the January transfer window.

The central defender, who former boss Marco Silva hailed as "special", has made just three starts in the Premier League so far this campaign, playing as back up to Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana. After his Fulham contract expired in the summer of 2024, the Englishman made the switch to Chelsea, but as yet hasn't been able to cement himself in the team.

Following a very underwhelming start to the season, West Ham are interested in signing Tosin to help bolster their defence. After a very busy summer, where they brought in new manager Julein Lopetegui, plus spending over £120 million on new signings, the Hammers are sat in a disappointing 14th place in the table. After conceding 27 goals in their opening 14 games, West Ham have the fifth-worst defence in the division, so it is no surprise they hold an interest in Tosin.

Tosin Would Be Keen on the move

The defender wants to increase his game time

Sources in France believe that the former Man City and Fulham man would be keen on making the switch to West Ham, after being disappointed with his game time so far this season. Any move made would be on loan, and with the Hammers in need of defensive improvement, this would make sense for all parties.

Tosin would reportedly be tempted by the challenge, which gives optimism to West Ham. The defender, whose contract runs out in 2028 has made most of his appearances in the Europa Conference League, even finding the net in a game against FC Noah.

Julien Lopetegui, who was only appointed in the summer, is under serious pressure to improve the Hammers fortunes, or risks losing his job. The potential loan transfer of Tosin could be a major step in helping this, as he needs to find a way to sure up the defence. With Jean-Clair Todibo expected to be on the sidelines for a period of time, Tosin would be an ideal replacement.