The Hammers are in the market for a new central defender this summer after signing Max Kilman.

West Ham’s interested has been prompted by the likely exit of Kurt Zouma, who is set for a medical this week in Dubai.

Chelsea central defender Trevoh Chalobah is among the players under consideration at West Ham as they’re braced to lose Kurt Zouma this summer.

It’s been a busy transfer window for the Hammers so far as they gear up for a first season under new manager Julen Lopetegui. The Spanish coach took charge of the team at the end of the 2023/24 campaign following the departure of David Moyes.

West Ham have already bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, further reinforcements will likely be required if any first team players, including Zouma, are to depart before the transfer deadline.

Chalobah ‘under consideration’ at West Ham

He currently plays for London rivals Chelsea

The Hammers’ search for defensive cover has been ongoing for a number of weeks. Widespread reports initially linked them with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, but it has since emerged he is holding out for a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Now, Sky Sports have highlighted additional names West Ham could look to sign, including Chalobah. The article names the Chelsea centre-back and free agent Mats Hummels as potential additions under consideration.

Chalobah is a product of Chelsea’s youth system and he so far has 80 senior appearances for the club, and is currently earning £50,000 per-week on a contract that is due to expire in 2028. Now 25, a permanent move away could be on the cards as he is yet to nail down a regular starting place in the first team.

Trevoh Chalobah 2023/24 stats for Chelsea in all competitions Stat: Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 1,227

He has had loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient, but the last was in the 2020/21 season, and he has since been described as a "monster" by Jacek Kulig.

Zouma ‘set’ for UAE move

He has just a year left on his contract

West Ham’s search for a defender intensified after suggestions Zouma is likely to depart this summer. That appears to be coming to fruition as Sky Sports claim he is closing in on a move to United Arab Emirates club Shabab Al-Ahli.

The article claims a fee has been agreed with the Hammers and he is expected to undergo medical in the coming days. Zouma is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal at the London Stadium, which means West Ham will be pleased to recoup at least some money for him, as opposed to losing him on a free transfer.

Zouma began his career in his homeland of France with Saint-Etienne before he signed for Chelsea in 2014. He has represented the likes of Stoke City and Everton on loan, but completed a permanent move to West Ham back in 2021.

