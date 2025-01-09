West Ham United are plotting a shock move for Marcus Rashford, whose Manchester United future is in jeopardy, as per ExWHUEmployee.

Rashford has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit this month after Ruben Amorim dropped him for last month's Manchester Derby (December 12). He hasn't played a game since early December and has made just one matchday squad, although some absences were due to illness.

The 27-year-old said he was 'ready for a new challenge' after missing the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Manchester City. This further fueled talk of Rashford looking to leave his boyhood club.

A potential loan move abroad is likely for Rashford, who has three years left on his contract. He's eyeing a move to Serie A, where AC Milan have shown interest, as per GIVEMESPORT sources.

However, West Ham are now in the race for the 60-cap England international. The Hammers could be looking to kickstart the Graham Potter era at the London Stadium with a player once hailed 'unplayable' when in his pomp.

West Ham Weigh Up Move For Rashford

The Hammers Acknowledge Tough Competition

ExWHUEmployee claims on the TheWestHamWay patreon that West Ham are studying a potential move for Rashford. The Irons realize they are unlikely to win the race for the Red Devils forward because of interest from European giants such as Milan.

Talk of West Ham eyeing Rashford comes the same day Graham Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui. The English coach is tasked with turning the tide at the London Stadium, with the Hammers sitting 14th in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester United, who are above them in 13th on goal difference.

A signing of Rashford's calibre would be a significant coup for the club despite his inconsistent form. He's managed seven goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

Marcus Rashford Premier League Stats (This Season) Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goals Per Game 0.27 Shots 16 Shots On Target 9 Shooting Accuracy 56% Passes 312 Passes Per Match 20.80 Big Chances Created 4 Crosses 27

Rashford was at the peak of his powers in 2022-23, bagging a career-best 30 goals and nine assists in 56 games across competitions. He could take inspiration from close friend Jesse Lingard, who joined West Ham on loan from the Red Devils in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and reignited his career.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 09/01/2025.

