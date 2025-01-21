West Ham United could make a move for Monaco forward Breel Embolo in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the Hammers desperate for a striker to combat their injury woes in the final third under new boss Graham Potter.

The Hammers made a bid for Jhon Duran on Monday, which stood at a club-record £57million - but their offer was swiftly rejected by Aston Villa, who are thought to be holding out for £85million to part ways with their Colombian youngster. Having been interested in the summer, it's clear that the Hammers are in need of firepower - and Embolo has reportedly been earmarked as a potential incoming for the east London club.

Report: West Ham 'Interested' in Breel Embolo

The Swiss striker has yet to try his hand in the Premier League

The report from @ExWHUEmployee on X (formerly Twitter) states that the Hammers are interested in Embolo - with his playing style being linked to that of Michail Antonio's.

Breel Embolo's Ligue 1 statistics - AS Monaco squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =2nd Assists 4 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =9th Shots Per Game 1.9 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 11th Match rating 6.49 19th

Antonio has been ruled out of action since the start of December following his car crash in Essex, and Embolo is seen as a superb long-term successor for the Hammers stalwart, with a playing style 'likened' to Antonio, and he's seen as 'highly-rated'.

However, injuries have been a cause for concern in Embolo's career, and they would need further exploration before a move is made - but the Swiss international is on their radar ahead of a potential signing.

Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, moved to Basel at the age of six - and has had a glittering career across Europe since, being labelled as 'unplayable'. 88 goals in 329 games in all competitions for Basel, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and Monaco is an impressive tally for a player who has been utilised all across the front three throughout his career.

A regular for Switzerland, Embolo has 73 caps for his nation, nabbing 15 goals in the process - and that experience in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 could fit well into West Ham's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Embolo has 20 goals in 72 appearances for Monaco.

A lack of goals may be an issue, though Embolo is not a prolific type of striker, and by complimenting the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen once they return from injury, he could be a solid addition at the London Stadium if he can emulate the form that Antonio has shown over the past decade.

