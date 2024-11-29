West Ham United are interested in Lyon star Rayan Cherki and have identified the 21-year-old as one of the options to bolster Julen Lopetegui’s midfield, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers were among the most active clubs in the Premier League this past summer but are now eyeing further signings in 2025 following a slow start to the season.

Cherki is said to have caught the attention of West Ham technical director Tim Steidten, who has been scouting talents in France and identified the midfielder as an option among Ligue 1 players.

According to The Athletic, Cherki has been on West Ham’s radar since December 2023 and is ‘among targets viewed favourably’ at the London Stadium:

“Tim Steidten, the technical director, has been scouting prospects in Ligue 1. Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is among the targets viewed favourably. “Cherki has been on West Ham’s radar since December 2023. The 21-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2026.”

Amid their reported interest in Cherki, West Ham could look to exploit Lyon’s financial difficulties in 2025 to lure the ‘exceptional’ 21-year-old to the Premier League.

Seven-time French champions are likely to sell several key players in January after being provisionally demoted to Ligue 2 due to their finances, with European clubs now eyeing a raid on their finest talents.

Cherki, who was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, is also being monitored by several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Fulham.

Reports from France suggest Lyon are seeking a fee of around £29m to sell their promising midfielder in January, despite tying him to a new contract as recently as September.

Cherki has been a regular for Lyon this season, making 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists. Last year, he received huge praise from ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf:

“Skill-wise, one of the best players already on earth. 20 years old, unbelievable.”

With growing uncertainty over Lucas Paqueta’s future at the London Stadium, the 21-year-old could arrive as a replacement for the Brazilian, who has been linked with a return to South America.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 8 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.2 Expected assists 2.2 Minutes played 452

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.