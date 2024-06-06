Highlights West Ham United may pursue Brazilian defender Vitao after their Fabricio Bruno deal fell through due to wage concerns.

The Hammers have reportedly offered €8m for Vitao's services, competing against Villarreal's €9m bid.

Vitao, 4 years younger than Bruno, could be a solid signing for West Ham who are seeking defensive strength and European qualification.

West Ham United fans were aggrieved when a proposed deal taking Brazil centre-back Fabricio Bruno to the London Stadium fell through earlier in the month after the defender got cold feet over his prospective wage in the capital - but that could soon be remedied, with the Hammers reportedly looking at Brazilian defender Vitao from Internacional.

Bruno burst into the Brazil team at the end of the season, making his debut in the 1-0 win over England back in March after a stellar season in Serie A - and with West Ham reportedly agreeing a fee worth £11.5million for his transfer, it looked for all the world that he would be on his way back to London to line up for Julen Lopetegui's men. But with the deal breaking down it's back to the drawing board for sporting director Tim Steidten, and that has reportedly prompted a move for Vitao.

West Ham: Vitao Transfer Latest

The centre-back has been linked with a move to London

The report states that with a deal for Fabricio Bruno now all but off the cards, the Hammers have turned their attentions to Vitao in what would be another Brazilian swoop for a centre-back.

According to Brazilian outlet Revista Colorada, Bruno's failed move has seen the Hammers set Vitao as their next best target with centre-back improvements needed, given that the Hammers were disappointing defensively last season, and with Angelo Ogbonna set for release at the end of the month.

West Ham's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 9th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 60 8th Goals conceded 74 17th xG 54.74 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

West Ham have reportedly offered €8million (£6.8m) for his services, though that may not be enough to land Vitao on a permanent basis as Villarreal have made a €9m (£7.6m) bid for his signature - which has put West Ham out of the reckoning for now, though International have set his price at £10.2million to prise him away from Porto Alegre.

Vitao still belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, though he was loaned to Internacional as a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict back in 2022 - and he is set to join the Brazilian outfit on a permanent deal in July.

He is four years younger than Bruno, which could turn out to be a solid signing by West Ham in the future years; though having agreed a £11.5million fee for Bruno prior to the move collapsing, Internacional know the Hammers have money to spend and could push for a bigger amount.

West Ham Need Defensive Backup

The Hammers weren't great defensively last season under David Moyes

The Irons' starting centre-back pairing of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd is good on paper but there is potentially something missing with just Konstantinos Mavropanos as back-up. Aguerd hasn't completely shown that he is the man to take the Irons forward into consistent European qualification and so a new man could be needed alongside the French captain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham United conceded 74 goals this season - only the bottom three conceded more.

Their midfield is more than good enough with Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse in the centre of the park, whilst Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta is a wonderful attacking front three to go behind Michail Antonio.

With a stronger defence behind their experienced engine room and attacking quality, the Irons would be suited to Lopetegui's needs and that could propel them to new heights under the Spaniard should he get the ball rolling.

