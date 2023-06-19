West Ham United will be very ambitious again in the transfer market this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Declan Rice looks set to leave the club and a move to Arsenal is close according to reports. An offer of £90 million has already been rejected, according to ESPN. With the club holding out for more and Europa League football on the cards at the London Stadium next season, the Hammers can be expected to have a significant budget in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham transfer news

With Rice's departure seeming inevitable, David Moyes will need a defensive midfielder as a matter of urgency. According to the Daily Express, Fulham's Portuguese international Joao Palhinha is the man they have lined up as a replacement. Given Palhinha has four years left on his contract and only joined Fulham in July, along with his exceptional first season in the Premier League, the Cottagers will be asking for far, far more than the £20 million they paid for him.

As per The Guardian, West Ham were also interested in Ajax's Mexican anchor Edson Alvarez, before being put off by the Dutch club's £45 million asking price. Borussia Dortmund are now the favourites for his signature.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph believe that West Ham are leading the race for Harvey Barnes, who is widely expected to leave Leicester City this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. The Daily Mail suggest that an offer of around £50 million would get the deal for the winger over the line.

What has Sheth said about West Ham?

When asked if he expected West Ham to be busy in the upcoming transfer window, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "100%. West Ham want to be ambitious again.

"They were very ambitious last summer. We know how much money they spent last summer and the players that they brought in. And it looks like they want to be ambitious again."

What does this mean for West Ham this summer?

In short, more marquee signings in the mould of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta, who were high profile transfers for significant fees. Scamacca cost £30.5 million from Sassuolo, while Paqueta was a club record transfer from Lyon that could eventually rise to £50 million, as per BBC Sport.

If West Ham are indeed targeting players such as Alvarez and Palhinha, who are both Champions League-level, then it seems likely they'll be breaking that transfer record in the very near future. Particularly if they do indeed get upwards of £100 million for Declan Rice.