Highlights West Ham United remain interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Hammers also have other targets in his position if a move is not possible.

Fabrizio Romano suggests West Ham regularly have multiple options per position in the market.

West Ham United have already had a busy transfer window with deals being wrapped up for Luis Guilherme and Max Kilman, whilst other deals are bubbling in the background for the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and more - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville is one of their targets.

Summerville is on various Premier League watchlists this summer after a superb campaign for the Whites in the Championship, and West Ham are said to be interested in his services ahead of a potential move.

Summerville on Premier League Shortlists

The Dutchman is wanted by various top-flight teams

Sky Sports reported last week that the Irons were interested in securing Summerville's services alongside Fulham, though he was part of just a number of forwards that Julen Lopetegui's men were looking at ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

Initial discussions are thought to have taken place, though there is a big gap in valuations between the Irons and the Yorkshire club - in which Leeds' asking price would have to be reduced for a deal to go through.

Summerville, who could cost in the region of £40m, has two years left on his contract and so Leeds could maximise the fee picked up for their star by selling him this summer, as they will risk the event of failing to secure promotion again and selling the winger on the cheap next summer if they don't.

Romano: "We Know How West Ham Work"

The Hammers have plenty of irons in the fire

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that West Ham are interested in Summerville - but he claims that the Hammers will also have other targets lined up...

"We know how West Ham United work, they always have several options. They like to negotiate for several players in the same position, and then close the deal as soon as they are convinced. "But Crysencio Summerville remains one of the players that they like in general. I think West Ham will do something else, for sure, on the market in that position."

Summerville Would Slot Superbly into the Squad

The left-wing position needs attention at West Ham

Summerville's Premier League outing last time wasn't ideal, but a year of development in the Championship has done the winger the world of good - and with top-flight interest in his services last summer before his brilliant season in the second tier, it seems only a matter of time until he will become a Premier League player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville has 25 goals in 89 outings for Leeds United in all competitions.

19 goals in 45 league appearances last time out alongside one goal in three playoff games saw him become Leeds' most important player, and by wrapping up the Championship's Player of the Season award, the Dutchman would be a superb addition for the Irons this summer.

Lucas Paqueta's future is still in doubt and with Said Benrahma being sold already, the Rotterdam-born star would undoubtedly improve their midfield three with Lopetegui aiming to get the Hammers back into European football after missing out for the first time in four years. But whether they make a move for him remains to be seen and as such, other clubs could make a move for his services.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-07-24.