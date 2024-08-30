West Ham United’s reported loan move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler, contrary to reports, does not include an obligation to buy, according to Duncan Castles, who reveals that the midfielder is currently undergoing his medical.

The 14-cap, four-goal Spain international is reportedly in London for his pre-transfer checks as Julen Lopetegui and his men look to make their ninth – and potentially final – transfer of the summer window.

Soler’s Move to West Ham Doesn’t Include Obligation to Buy

Spaniard in London to complete medical

Lopetegui and Co have enjoyed a fruitful window, welcoming the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville to east London, but have set their sights on finalising Soler’s transfer in the final hours.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Castles has suggested that the Spaniard’s move, reported to be a loan, to the Premier League club will not include an obligation to buy.

“Carlos Soler to West Ham United. Understand that current structure of deal is a dry loan, no option to buy, no obligation to buy. PSG and West Ham 'close to' finalising agreement. Spain international taking medical.”

Valencia-born Soler, 27, joined PSG two years ago but struggled to assert himself as a regular in the French capital and, following the addition of Joao Neves, would face similar struggles if he stayed put.

In a deal that is increasingly likely to happen, the Hammers are set to cover the full salary of the central midfielder, whose opportunities have been boosted given James Ward-Prowse is nearing a move to Nottingham Forest.

Nayef Aguerd Nearing West Ham Exit

Defender in ‘advanced talks’ with Real Sociedad

Leaving the London Stadium this summer could be central defender Nayef Aguerd as the Moroccan is in ‘advanced talks’ with Spanish side Real Sociedad over a prospective move, per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Last season alone, the 28-year-old made 21 league appearances under David Moyes’ watchful eye, scoring one goal in 1,859 minutes of action, and has fallen down the pecking order following Maximilian Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo’s arrivals.