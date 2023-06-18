West Ham United are now expected to lodge a bid for James Ward-Prowse at some point during the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse is currently contracted to recently relegated Southampton, but the expectation is he'll leave the south coast club before the window shuts.

West Ham United transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

Having finished a whopping 21 points off the European positions in the Premier League, it had looked as if West Ham would be forced to endure their first campaign without continental football since 2021.

That was of course until Jarrod Bowen popped up late into the game against Fiorentina to secure West Ham's first piece of silverware this century and fast-track them into the Europa League.

The Europa Conference League triumph not only ended the Hammers' trophy drought, but it has also opened up new possibilities in the transfer market, which wouldn't have been available without European football on offer.

Perhaps one of those players could be Ward-Prowse, who is tipped to be on the move this summer, with West Ham rumoured to be a side showing an interest.

It's claimed by The Evening Standard, that West Ham boss David Moyes is a keen admirer of Ward-Prowse and would be open to signing the English midfielder, should the finances match up on their end.

What has Dean Jones said about Ward-Prowse to West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "I do think they'll make a bid for Ward-Prowse and I'll be surprised actually, if they don't, they definitely like him.

"The problem with West Ham is that they go after so many players at the same time, it's quite hard to keep tabs on which deal is progressing best.

"But this is a tactic that they've used for a long time, where they'll speak to three or four targets and see which one leads forward in the way that's going to suit them best."

How much might Ward-Prowse cost West Ham this summer?

Unsurprisingly, West Ham aren't the only side in the mix for Ward-Prowse, with Liverpool just one of many clubs to have shown an interest so far.

However, as per a report by Mail Online, it's believed the Reds are cooling their interest, for now, having discovered how much Ward-Prowse might set them back.

The publication suggests Southampton have slapped a £50 million price tag on their captain's head - hefty money for a side set to compete in the second tier next season.

While they will have riches to spend if Declan Rice leaves the London Stadium, it's unlikely Moyes and Co. will justify splashing the majority of their budget on Ward-Prowse.