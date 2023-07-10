West Ham United will push to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are also interested in Fulham's Joao Palhinha, according to Sheth, but his price tag could be a problem for them.

West Ham transfer news — Denis Zakaria

Last month, Sheth's Sky Sports colleague Michael Bridge informed GIVEMESPORT that Zakaria was one name West Ham were considering as they prepare for life after Declan Rice.

The England international is closing in on a move to Arsenal, meaning that the east London club are going to have to bring in at least one new midfielder to replace him.

A report from the Evening Standard claims that West Ham want Zakaria on loan but could look to include a £16m buy option in any potential deal, so he could be a low-cost target for them, in contrast to Palhinha.

According to the MailOnline, Fulham value their Portuguese midfielder at a whopping £90m.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Denis Zakaria and West Ham?

Sheth reckons Zakaria is a player West Ham will try to sign this summer and says the Premier League outfit also have an interest in Palhinha.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "The focus would seem to be on the midfield. Joao Palhinha is a player that West Ham are looking at — massive gap in valuation by all accounts. Fulham are under no pressure to sell; he's still got four years left on his contract. It's definitely one to watch that position, but Zakaria looks like one that West Ham will be pushing to sign."

Which other midfielders are West Ham looking at?

Zakaria, who was described as "unbelievable" by Mason Mount after one game last season, and Palhinha are not the only players West Ham are targeting as David Moyes looks to fill the void Rice will leave.

Sheth has stated that the Hammers are also interested in Bristol City's Alex Scott. At 19, he may not be able to come in and immediately replace Rice, but perhaps Moyes sees him as one for the future.

West Ham appear to like Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as well, with ESPN having reported last month that they were open to doing a deal with the Premier League champions for Rice that would have seen his England team-mate head in the opposite direction.

Phillips played very little football last season, so a switch to the London Stadium could have been good for him. As per Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old made just two starts in the top flight.

A transfer to West Ham, however, is off the table unless they are willing to pay straight cash for Phillips.

As of now, though, Zakaria and Palhinha appear to be the Europa Conference League winners' two main targets for the midfield position. The former looks attainable, with Juventus having let him join Chelsea on loan last term.

On the other hand, Palhinha is probably out of reach at £90m. Unless that price tag drops, the Fulham star will not be going to West Ham this summer.