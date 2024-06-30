Highlights West Ham are continuing to pursue Max Kilman, despite competition from Newcastle and Manchester United.

Kilman's value is high, with Wolves rejecting bids below £35million.

West Ham's interest is genuine, and they may try again - though Wolves hold a £45million valuation.

West Ham United's pursuit of Max Kilman continues to rumble on, despite opposing interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United - but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers will go back into the market for his services, stating that Tim Steidten will 'try again' to sign the in-demand centre-back.

Kilman has been in fine form for Wolverhampton Wanderers throughout his spell at Molineux after joining for a nominal £40,000 from Maidenhead United back in 2018; and having ousted other centre-backs out of the team, such as Conor Coady and Nathan Collins, he has made the defensive line his own in the Black Country - which has led to interest from elsewhere.

Max Kilman Has Had Bids From Multiple Clubs

Premier League clubs are in the hunt for the Wolves star

Reports flooded in earlier in the month that West Ham had made a bid for Kilman worth around £25million, but that was instantly rejected out of hand. Next up was Newcastle, who made a cash-plus-player bid, according to the Telegraph - with the player in question thought to be Elliot Anderson, but this was once again snubbed by Wolves, who remain determined to either keep their star or sell him for an offer they cannot refuse.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman has made 151 appearances for Wolves, scoring 3 goals.

West Ham then made another bid, according to Romano, that included a second player - who is so far unnamed - but Wolves rejected that deal again. Having turned down a bid of £32million from Napoli last summer, the club will not entertain any offers under that amount and by wanting around £45million, any bids below that asking price will see West Ham fail to progress in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Romano: West Ham 'Will Try Again' for Kilman

The Hammers are in need of a centre-back

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that West Ham will try again - with their interest being 'absolutely genuine'. He said:

"They already made two bids; the first one was rejected, and the second one included a player but was again rejected by Wolves. "They want around £45million for Kilman, and probably they expect also some other big clubs to enter the race for Kilman later in the window, so this is why they are taking their time. But interest from West Ham is absolutely genuine. "They like the player, and obviously Julen Lopetegui knows him very well, and so they are still pushing to go for him, I think they will try again."

Lopetegui Has Previous With Kilman at Wolves

The two could work well together again in east London

Lopetegui managed Kilman at Wolves during his half-season at the helm, and having dragged the club away from the relegation zone, he clearly feels that he is the man to lead the club forward into the European spots ahead of a gruelling season in the Premier League.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Clearances Per Game 4.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.71 10th

Kilman - called "amazing" by Wolves teammate Jose Sa - has only missed one top-flight game over the past two seasons, with his availability being a huge quality for any prospective new team, and hailing from London he would be returning to his capital roots. It's thought that he is open to a move away from Molineux, but whether that comes to fruition will rely on West Ham proposing an acceptable bid to the west Midlands outfit.

Nayef Aguerd could leave, as GIVEMESPORT sources revealed earlier in the window, whilst Angelo Ogbonna has departed on a free transfer and with that in mind, there could be real scope for Kilman to come in alongside Kurt Zouma and form a watertight defence to propel the Irons up the table.

Related West Ham Interested In Signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-06-24.