West Ham United could oust Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers to the signing of FC Twente star Sem Steijn, according to reports - with the Premier League trio all aiming to bolster their ranks in the coming summer months with the aim of finishing in the top half of the league.

It's been a dismal campaign for the Hammers and Wolves, occupying the bottom half for most of the campaign - with the latter being embroiled in a relegation battle until recently. That could tempt Graham Potter and Vitor Pereira to move for Steijn in the summer after his superb campaign, and Palace could join the race to land him with Oliver Glasner also keen on strengthening his goalscoring ranks.

Report: West Ham, Wolves, Crystal Palace in Steijn Race

The midfielder is in the form of his career

The report by TBR Football has stated that West Ham are in the race for Steijn - though they could be rivalled by Wolves and Palace in the race for his signature.

Sem Steijn's Eredivisie statistics - Twente squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 2nd Goals 23 1st Assists 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 7.23 1st

The trio are all wanting to strengthen their squads in the summer transfer window, and with West Ham especially having had a poor season in the Premier League, they'll be looking to banish the form of this year in a bid to get themselves back into the Europa League places.

Steijn has garnered vast interest, having had a superb campaign in the Eredivisie, and has emerged as a 'remarkable' player of notable form for those in the top-flight. 27 goals and six assists in just 40 games for Twente this season has seen Steijn become one of the top stars in the Netherlands, and Premier League clubs could swoop to land him before others look to snatch him away over the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sem Steijn's father Maurice managed Ajax in 2023, though he lasted just 11 games after two wins.

The report states that there is further interest from clubs in Germany and France in Steijn's services, and it is no surprise given his goalscoring record. An incredible tally for then-second-tier side ADO Den Haag in the 2021/22 campaign saw him score 18 goals in just 41 league games, and his superb record this time around has seen the 23-year-old attacking midfielder notch 22 goals in the Eredivisie - almost double second-placed duo Luuk de Jong and Troy Parrott, who have just 12 to their names.

