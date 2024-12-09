West Ham United go head-to-head against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Monday night, in a game which could be crucial in deciding the futures of both Gary O'Neil and Julen Lopetegui.

O'Neil and Lopetegui are both under pressure at the moment with their respective teams struggling, and this match is shaping up to be an exciting one. West Ham are coming off the back of a disappointing away defeat against struggling Leicester City, while Wolves were thumped 4-0 by Everton on Wednesday night.

Both managers appear to have been given at least the game on Monday to prove their worth, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if one of them was let go if they are on the end of a catastrophic result. GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed last week that the West Ham board were set to hold a meeting with Lopeteugi after Leicester, but he's still in the job on the day of the game. Reports have also suggested that Wolves have already held talks with Graham Potter, but the former Chelsea boss was unconvinced by the potential role.

West Ham Team News

Antonio will miss the game

On Sunday, West Ham released a statement confirming that Michail Antonio was in a 'stable condition' following a road traffic accident in the Essex area. After being taken to hospital, Antonio was conscious and communicating at the time of the statement while being under close supervision. It's safe to assume Antonio will be unavailable, but the only important thing is he makes a full recovery and is fit and healthy as soon as possible.

Jean-Clair Todibo is a doubt for the game after missing the trip to Leicester during the week, while Danny Ings will face a late fitness test after picking up a knock.

West Ham injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jean-Clair Todibo Groin 09/12/2024 Danny Ings Knock 09/12/2024 Michail Antonio Other No return date

West Ham Predicted XI

Fullkrug to start

With Antonio out injured, Lopetegui will have a decision to make in attack. Niclas Fullkrug, who earns £90k-a-week at the London Stadium and is yet to make his first Premier League start, was signed during the summer transfer window, but he's struggled to make a significant impact so far. The German international returned from injury last week and came off the bench to provide a consolation goal for the Hammers, so we could see Lopetegui bring him into the starting XI.

West Ham Predicted XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Soler; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.

West Ham Predicted Substitutes: Foderingham (GK), Coufal (DEF), Mavropanos (DEF), Alvarez (MID), Irving (MID), Rodriguez (MID), Summerville (FWD), Guilherme (FWD), Ings (FWD).

Wolves Team News

Nelson Semedo returns

Nelsen Semedo will return after missing the game against Everton due to suspension, which will be a huge boost for the Wanderers heading into this one. Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Enso Medina, and Sasa Kalajdzic are all set to be unavailable due to injuries, but there doesn't appear to be any fresh fitness woes for O'Neil after Everton.

Wolves injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Yerson Mosquera Knee 01/06/2025 Enso Medina Knee 01/06/2025 Sasa Kalajdzic Knee 01/01/2025 Boubacar Traore Knee 26/12/2024 Pablo Sarabia Calf 09/12/2024

Wolves Predicted XI

Sa to be dropped

Jose Sa produced a 'dreadful' display against Everton last time out, conceding four times as they succumbed to a heavy defeat. With Sam Johnstone waiting in the wings, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Crystal Palace goalkeeper brought in with O'Neil's side shipping goals regularly at the moment.

Semedo could come straight back into the starting XI after Doherty failed to pull up any trees when replacing him after the Portuguese full-back's suspension.

Wolves Predicted XI: Johnstone; Bueno, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Larsen.

Wolves Predicted Substitutes: Sa (GK), Bentley (GK), Doherty (DEF), Pedro Lima (DEF), Bellegarde (MID), Doyle (MID), Rodrigo Gomes (MID), Hwang (FWD), Guedes (FWD).