West Ham United are already working on signing a replacement for Declan Rice, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers captain has been told that he will be allowed to leave the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham transfer news — Declan Rice

According to The Athletic, Manchester City recently had a £90m offer for Rice rejected. Since then, the same outlet has reported that Arsenal have now agreed a £105m fee with their London rivals for the player.

The expectation is that he will now depart east London.

"We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going," West Ham chairman David Sullivan told talkSPORT earlier this month. "You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement — or several replacements."

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Declan Rice and West Ham?

Sheth is confident that West Ham are already working on replacing Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "They'll be working behind the scenes on them [potential replacements] and then I'm sure ready to press play on a couple of signings once the Declan Rice deal is done and that money comes through.

"João Palhinha is a player that they do like. I think there has been a lot of talk about a huge asking price from Fulham's perspective. I've read £90m; I've read £60m. I'm not sure West Ham would want to go that high."

Would João Palhinha be a good replacement for Declan Rice?

If last season is anything to go by, then yes. Palhinha was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League despite the 27-year-old having just arrived.

As per FBref, he made 147 tackles, more than any other player in the top flight. It is a really impressive feat given that Palhinha is new to the division.

There seems to be very little chance of West Ham and David Moyes getting him out of Craven Cottage, though.

As Sheth touched on, there have been reports about Fulham wanting ridiculous money for Palhinha this summer. According to the MailOnline, the west London club have slapped a £90m price tag on the Portugal international.

If West Ham can get Palhinha for significantly cheaper, then they should absolutely go for it. But if not, then turning to someone else to replace Rice would be a much better option.