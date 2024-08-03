Highlights West Ham United eyeing Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka as fourth signing this weekend.

Hammers have been busy with transfers with Fullkrug and Rodriguez set for medicals.

Summerville medical is already complete, with an announcement also expected on Saturday.

West Ham United are trying to make Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka their fourth signing of the weekend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been incredibly busy in the transfer market in recent days, with Tim Steidten working hard to complete deals for attackers to strengthen Julen Lopetegui's squad before the start of the season.

But they aren't planning on stopping there as the club are looking to advance on a deal with Manchester United to add to their ranks at right-back too.

West Ham Want to Advance on Wan-Bissaka Deal

Summerville, Fullkrug and Rodriguez set for medicals

According to journalist Romano, writing on his personal X account, the Irons have agreed deals with Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville, Borussia Dortmund for Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez to add to their squad, with the the latter duo set to undergo their medicals on Saturday while Summerville is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the London Stadium.

However, Tim Steidten will now push ahead to agree a deal with the Red Devils for Wan-Bissaka as they look to strengthen their right-back position following the exit of Ben Johnson on a free transfer earlier in the window.

The 26-year-old former Crystal Palace star has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms on a final transfer fee and negotiations are ongoing.

Despite the deal dragging on for a little while now, Romano says West Ham are "not giving up" on a deal for the defender who Gary Neville described as "outstanding".

They need to move quickly however, after reports emerged that Inter Milan are pushing to hijack the deal for Wan-Bissaka and the player would prefer a move abroad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

West Ham Agree Deals for Rodriguez and Fullkrug

Medicals scheduled for Saturday

With a deal for Crysencio Summerville expected to be announced on Saturday after a medical was completed, the Hammers are also close to securing deals for two more.

A full agreement has been found with Borussia Dortmund for Fulkrug worth an initial €26million plus a further €4million in add-ons, with the player agreeing a three-year deal with the option of a fourth year too.

The club also moved quickly to seal the arrival of free agent Guido Rodriguez after he saw a move to Barcelona collapse, and the World Cup winner will also undergo his medical at Rush Green on Saturday.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.