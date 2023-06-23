West Ham United would be the favourites to land Yunus Musah from Valencia if they submitted a bid this summer, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Musah featured for the United States at the 2022 World Cup and has been linked with a switch to the Premier League.

West Ham United transfer news - Yunus Musah

With Declan Rice expected to leave West Ham this summer, most likely for another Premier League side, it's possible the east Londoners will be forced into the transfer market themselves.

It's claimed West Ham will demand a fee in excess of £100 million for Rice, meaning David Moyes could be handed a mini war chest to work with in the window.

One man they're being linked with is USMNT international Musah, who is currently plying his trade with La Liga outfit Valencia.

Musah was part of the Valencia outfit that narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing 16th in the table, a mere two points above the drop zone.

As such, it looks as if the Spanish outfit will now be forced into selling some of their best players, with Musah tipped for a Premier League exit.

According to reports from Spain, Musah is valued at £21 million by the Valencia hierarchy - a fee West Ham would be willing to match, should they prioritise his signature.

And what's more, there are also claims that West Ham would become favourites to sign the talented midfielder, if they lodged a bid.

What has Paul Brown said about Musah signing for West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: "I think if West Ham were to bid for him, they'd immediately be favourites. I do think his club are willing sellers, so it wouldn't be a terribly difficult one to pull off, if that one is to move forward.”

Why are West Ham tracking Musah's progress?

Notching up 37 appearances across all competitions for Valencia last season, while his club may have struggled, the young prospect wasn't short of game time.

A dynamic midfield operator, Musah would represent a decent Rice replacement, with his underlying statistics indicating he could plug the gap left behind by the England international.

As per FBref, Musah ranks inside the top eight per cent of midfielders for progressive carries across Europe, indicating his ability with the ball at his feet.

Elsewhere, the 24-cap US international also sits inside the top 20 per cent of players in his position for touches inside the opposition penalty area - a skill goal-shy West Ham could certainly benefit from.