West Ham should 'look to get into the conversation' for want-away Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Musah made 33 appearances for Valencia in La Liga this season but looks set to leave the Mestalla after four years with the club.

West Ham transfer news - Yunus Musah

The Daily Mail reported last month that West Ham were indeed eyeing a move for Musah, who came through Arsenal's academy before moving to Spain at the age of 16.

The American international, who was born in New York to Ghanian parents, impressed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting all four games for the USA before they were eliminated at the round of 16 stage by the Netherlands.

Musah is a versatile central midfielder, capable of playing in either a defensive or more advanced role and available for around £21 million, according to Spanish website Estadio Deportivo.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Musah?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, I think Musah is going to be on the radar of quite a few teams. He's looking for a transfer. And absolutely, West Ham should look to get into that conversation.

"But they won't be the only one. To be honest. I think he'll be touted around to five or six teams in the Premier League over the course of the next week or so. Look out for more of that."

Would Musah be a good fit for West Ham?

At only 20 years of age, Musah is far from the finished product and certainly an interesting prospect to consider. He wouldn't be a like-for-like replacment for the outgoing captain Declan Rice, either, as Musah is more of a box-to-box player than a true holding midfielder.

As such, he would likely operate in Tomas Soucek's role for David Moyes, providing the legs in midfield alongside the creativity of Lucas Paqueta and a new anchor. With Soucek's form tailing off dramatically after a promising first season and a half in the Premier League, it's clear West Ham do need an upgrade in that position.

Musah would be an improvement, but as he is still developing as a player, there are probably better players out there able to come in and make more of an immediate impact for the Europa Conference League winners. That said, he would certainly be an exciting signing for the future.