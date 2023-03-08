West Ham United are ‘terrified’ of being relegated but are also on the brink of a ‘historic moment’ for the club, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers are hovering just above the bottom three in the Premier League, they have thrived in the Europa Conference League and have advanced to the knockout stages.

After winning just six of their 25 top-flight fixtures to date, West Ham are only one point clear of the bottom three and are in real danger of dropping into the Championship.

However, the east London outfit have come out victorious in all eight of their European encounters this season, coasting through the qualifiers before topping Group B.

West Ham are now set to take on Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as they go in search of their first piece of silverware in over 40 years.

The capital club did claim the Cup Winners Cup in 1964/65, but that is the only European trophy they have won throughout their history.

What has Brown said about West Ham?

Brown has told GMS that ‘few people’ are expecting West Ham to be successful in Europe given their domestic struggles, although a successful run would be a momentous moment for them.

He said: “Few people would expect West Ham to win the European competition they're in because of the state they're in this season.

“But if they were to do that, that would be an absolutely historic moment for both the club and the manager, who is ultimately the one who got them there.

“It's incredible to be terrified of going down, which they are, but also on the cusp of something so historic. So, I think David Moyes will be there now until the end of the season.”

What’s gone wrong for West Ham?

West Ham have enjoyed the most success times in their recent history under Moyes, recording two consecutive top-seven finishes in the Premier League while also reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Scottish tactician was then backed in the transfer market to the tune of around £170 million over the last two windows, yet results and performances has massively declined.

And scoring goals has perhaps been the biggest issue for West Ham with their tally of 23 league strikes currently below the total that basement side Bournemouth have managed.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s top scorer in the league with just four goals, further highlighting their struggles in the final third of the pitch.