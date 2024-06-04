Highlights West Ham are close to signing Palmeiras' Luis Guilherme in a deal worth €30 million.

West Ham United are advancing in negotiations to sign Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Guilherme has sparkled in Brazil's Serie A, making his first team debut at 17, and has since managed 39 appearances for a Palmeiras side that won the title in 2023. This has prompted interest from Europe, with West Ham leading the chase for the technically gifted wonderkid.

Despite supposed interest from the Saudi Pro League, the Hammers are now closing in on a deal for Guilherme, worth upwards of €30 million. Transfer guru Romano has verified these reports, suggesting that all that is left to agree upon is various details in the structure of the deal.

Romano: West Ham Deal for Guilherme is 'Very Advanced'

The east London club look to have secured their first summer signing

Rising through the Palmeiras academy system, Guilherme has burst onto the scene in Brazil in the last two years. Tipped to be the 'next Ronaldinho', the 18-year-old is renowned for his electric pace and dribbling ability.

West Ham have reportedly fought off interest from the riches of Saudi Arabia and the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to land the player, who will likely slot into Julen Lopetegui's squad immediately next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday, Romano provided more clarity around the current state of affairs in regard to the deal:

"Luis Guilherme, the negotiation is very advanced. West Ham and Palmeiras are checking all the contracts and the documents. They are discussing the structure of the deal, how to activate the add-ons. There is a 20% sell on clause, so it's a complicated deal in terms of the structure, but they are advancing well. The negotiation is still going very well. Obviously, they want to get it signed, because they know it's always dangerous in Brazil until the end. But at the moment, the negotiation is still ongoing."

If the signing is completed, which seems inevitable based on Romano's words, Guilherme will become Lopetegui's first new addition at West Ham, kicking off the Spaniard's reign as manager. While Guilherme will likely be given time to develop and settle into English football at his young age, the starlet may be forced into the limelight if Lucas Paqueta's betting scandal ban sees him out of the game for a significant amount of time.

While the Hammers may look to dip into the market again to offset the potential loss of Paqueta, the excitement around Guilherme may mean he's ready to play a major role in the Premier League next season.

Guilherme's 2024 Statistics Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 1 Dribbles Completed Per 90 Minutes 1.4 Shots Per 90 2.46

West Ham Also Interested in Striker Duo

Lopetegui would like to add a striker to his squad

Once Guilherme has completed his move to West Ham, the club are expected to make a move for a striker. While Michail Antonio has been a fantastic servant to the club, Lopetegui may feel the former Nottingham Forest man is at an age where he needs replacing at 34, while Danny Ings has been linked with a move back to Southampton.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last week that the Irons had two prominent names on their striker target list. One of whom is Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, who netted 28 goals last season for the German side. The other target, Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri, is seen as an alternative to Taiwo Awoniyi, who had been identified as an Antonio replacement in January.

