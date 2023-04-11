West Ham ace, Maxwel Cornet, has left fans in fits of laughter as he was captured running away from a huge dog outside the Hammers’ training ground.

Cornet penned a five-year deal with the Hammers last summer, and his pace has been put to the test in a way he would have expected when he made the switch to London.

Declan Rice and co can be seen stood chatting around as the sizeable dog, named Shadow, darted towards Cornet.

The winger can be seen warily keeping his distance before the dog took a liking to him.

The video, shared on Thilo Kehrer’s Instagram, has now done the rounds on social media as some fans were fearing for Cornet’s life whilst some were impressed by his blistering pace.

West Ham defender Kehrer accompanied the video with the caption “Are you okay bro? @cornetmaxwel” with a laughing emoji.

Luckily for David Moyes, his wide man made a beeline for the door and made a lucky escape as he proved to be too quick for the dog.

Though Cornet managed to leave the incident unscathed, things could have gone a lot worse for the Ivorian international.

Fans were more than worried about Cornet’s injury record

The 26-year-old may have been scarred for life by what happened, but fans have shared the same reaction as we saw from his amused teammates.

“Hahahaha that’s a violation how you gonna do man like that” one fan wrote.

Another fan posted: “The dog is mad because of his miss against Fulham lol”.

Many West Ham fans were worried his time on the sidelines may have been extended as the injury-prone made a full-paced diversion away from Shadow.

One fan wrote: “Out injured for the rest of the season now cheers lads”

“That’s him out for the rest of the season cheers thiol” another added.

A third added: “Don’t get him injured”.

Cornet’s highly anticipated return to action will be music to Moyes’ ears

Cornet has only made 14 appearances in competitions this season, with eight of these coming in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side paid £17.5 million for the former Burnley star but are yet to see whether they got their money’s worth.

He had spent some time away for action after picking up a calf injury in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Wolves.

Cornet has since returned to match action for the East Londoners.

“It was a while that I was away, but now I’m really happy to be in the squad and try to help the guys,” Cornet told West Ham’s official website.

“All the West Ham staff have did really well with me. Now it’s okay, I’m feeling very good, with confidence, and let’s move forward.

“I worked hard [during my recovery] in France, because I already knew it would be tough when I came back.”

The West Ham faithful are hoping Cornet’s return to match fitness will be enough for them to retain their precious Premier League status.