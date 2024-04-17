Highlights Look out for Peyton Watson's stellar defensive performance in the playoffs - a game changer for the Nuggets.

Russell Westbrook's return has boosted the Clippers' performance, contributing key leadership, energy, and hustle.

Bench players like Watson and Westbrook are crucial for deep playoff runs - it's about more than just the stars.

When it comes to the NBA Playoffs, the stars can't win it alone. It takes an entire team effort, and every year there's a surprise heroic postseason performance from a player that's unexpected. And many times, these performances come from the bench.

Lonnie Walker IV dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Los Angeles Lakers make a comeback win against the Golden State Warriors in last year's Western Conference Semifinals. Bruce Brown put up 21 points in game four of last year's NBA finals to help put the Denver Nuggets up 3-1 against the Miami Heat.

Many playoff teams are going to have to rely on these heroic bench performances to make deep playoff runs. At completely different stages of their respective careers, both sophomore Peyton Watson and former MVP Russell Westbrook are going to be instrumental to their team's playoff success.

Watson Has Emerged As a Valuable Bench Contributor For The Nuggets

Watson has totaled 15 blocks over the past five games

The Nuggets entered the 2024 NBA season with one question in mind: Who was going to fill Bruce Brown's shoes? The departure of their sixth man was a huge loss for the team. Brown was the fifth leading scorer for the Nuggets in their 2023 title run, averaging 12 points on 51 percent shooting. He wasn't just an offensive sparkplug, but a momentum changer on the defensive end too, thanks to his hustle and tenacity.

With less than ten days to go before the start of the playoffs, the Nuggets have found their answer. Second year wing Peyton Watson has been an exceptional role player for the team in their most recent stretch of games, and has become a player that Coach Michael Malone can trust with heavy postseason minutes.

Watson has totaled 13 blocks over his last three games, with six of them coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves in last Wednesday's match to decide the first seed. His defensive contributions were momentum changing. He was instrumental in preventing runs and creating easy transition opportunities for his team.

The possession below is a perfect example of his defensive capabilities. Rudy Gobert receives the ball in a prime scoring position against an undersized defender. Watson moves from his assignment to help on the weakside, preventing a shot attempt. Gobert finds Anderson, who's open as a result of Watson helping away, but Watson recovers in time and blocks the shot attempt.

Against most defenders, that's an easy bucket for Anderson. But against a player with the athleticism and instincts like Watson, it's no longer a safe shot. The ability to be a disruptor at this level is game changing, as it prevents easy shots which makes it tougher for opposing players to establish rhythm and momentum.

Watson blocked Naz Reid four times during Wednesday's game, holding him to just 13 points on 19 shot attempts. Prior to Wednesday's match, Reid averaged 22 points on 15 shot attempts over his last four matches. Watson effectively shut down one of the Timberwolves' hottest players.

Although he doesn't have the same offensive abilities as Brown, Watson has established himself as an elite defensive force. When he is on the floor, opposing offenses are shooting over 5 percent worse from the field. The Nuggets have found a player that can be inserted into their playoff rotation.

Clippers are 7-3 Since Russell Westbrook's Return, When He's Available

Westbrook is averaging 12 points off the bench on 46 percent shooting over this 10-game stretch

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the streakiest teams in the league this season. Following a disastrous stretch of games after the James Harden trade, the Clippers went on a 34-10 run to finish out the first half of the season. Following the All-Star break, they went 8-10 in their first 18 games, losing to many playoff-caliber opponents.

It felt like the team was collapsing, and the lead that they had built in the standings with their pre-All-Star break performance was slipping away. Just as things started to gloom for the Clippers, they went on another run, going 7-3 in their last ten games, with one of those losses coming in a game where they were missing the majority of their rotation players.

A big catalyst for the team's success was the return of Russell Westbrook. Since his return, he's averaged 12 points off the bench on 46 percent shooting. He's contributions have been instrumental, and the results speak for themselves. The Clippers net rating has improved by 4.6 since his return, and the Clippers have moved from 23rd in rebounding percentage to ninth during the same time span.

Los Angeles Clippers - Stats Since March 3rd Stat Without Westbrook With Westbrook ORtg 116.5 115.2 DRtg 117.3 111.4 NRtg -0.8 3.8 Record 6-6 7-3

The rebounding percentage is an important stat that speaks volumes to Westbrook's contributions as a player. At this stage in his career, he's not an offensively elite player anymore. As a result, his contributions and impact don't stem from his ability to score the ball. Instead, he's helping the Clippers win through leadership, energy, and hustle.

The possession below is a perfect example of this hustle and energy in action. Here, Westbrook sneaks past two Magic defenders to secure the offensive rebound and scores the second chance opportunity bucket. Since his return, the Clippers' offensive rebound chances have increased by two percent.

He's proven that he can contribute to the team at a high level in the playoffs as well. In last year's playoffs, Westbrook helped the shorthanded Clippers pick up an upset victory in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns by securing a game-high five offensive rebounds. He's going to have to repeat this performance in order for the Clippers to make a deep postseason run.