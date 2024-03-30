Highlights A scandal has hit Belgian football as Genk and Westerlo reportedly 'fixed' the final game of the league season.

Westerlo manager Rik De Mil was sacked post-game and both captains were handed suspensions.

Fines have been given out to all players involved and further financial punishment could still come for both clubs.

Controversy has hit Belgian football with a reported 'fixed' game on the final day of the league season in a match between Genk and Westerlo. The scandal resulted in players being banned and one member of staff even losing his job.

Both sides went into the Belgian Pro League encounter in need of a point. This would see Westerlo avoid relegation and remain in the division, while Genk needed a draw to secure a place in the Championship round. The home side took the lead in the match through a Ravil Tagir goal in the 80th minute before being pegged back only six minutes later.

Bryan Heynen's strike in the 86th minute seemingly put an end to the game as both sides appeared to stop playing. Several bizarre moments in the closing exchanges didn't seem to add up as players shook hands before the game was even over when they should have been trying to find a winning goal in theory.

Manager Loses His Job in 'Fix' Scandal

Rik De Mil was dismissed after the game

The Belgian FA have stepped in and issued fines to all 21 players who were on the pitch at the time, with Genk having been reduced to 10 men earlier in the match. The captains of both sides have also been handed suspensions.

Westerlo have taken drastic action in the aftermath of the game as they announced the sacking of their manager, Rik De Mil. The club statement read:

Despite considering long-term collaboration, we found it necessary to make this decision. The club regrets having to take this measure but cannot accept that its values and norms would be questioned. We thank Rik for his performance and dedication, and wish him every success in the future.

View footage of the final minute of the game below:

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office shared some harsh words as it was claimed (Per Sporza): "The last five minutes of Westerlo-Genk were a mockery of fair play. This is not only against the rules of the game, it is also manifestly unfair compared to other teams that were still in the running for a Champions' Play-off ticket. The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office classifies this as blatant cheating."

Westerlo vs Genk Marred With Bizarre Incidents

Two opposing players even passed the ball back and forth

Footage has emerged online of Genk's Joris Kayembe and Nicolas Madsen of Westerlo passing the ball back and forth. According to the Mirror, the duo have been handed larger fines and two-match bans.

Genk's manager, Wouter Vrancken, could be seen laughing on the touchline during the game and has since stated he doesn't feel he or his side had done anything wrong. Vrancken said, per the Daily Mail: "The boys played for the Champions' play-offs. At that moment, we were on the field with 9.5 players. (Christopher) Baah got red and (Bryan) Heynen could barely walk. Then you didn't have to take any risks."

It is yet to be seen if further fines will be handed out or more suspensions will be given to players or staff, but Genk and Westerlo could both have to pay up to £8500 in the wake of the baffling encounter.