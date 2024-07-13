Highlights Western Conference teams dominate NBA offseason moves, increasing competition for the 2024-25 NBA Finals.

Contending teams like Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves acquired key assets.

Play-in teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings bring in star talent, narrowing the gap in the Western Conference.

The 2024 NBA Offseason has seen many new trades and signings occurring. However, most of these transactions have been made by Western Conference teams. This has led to the West looking much more competitive, and there are more possibilities for who could make the 2024-25 NBA Finals from that conference.

The West is looking very even coming into the 2024-25 NBA Season due to major transactions being made by teams during the offseason. The conference already saw a lot of competition last year as the top three seeded teams were only one game apart, and none of those teams ended up being the one to make the 2023-24 NBA Finals.

Contending West Teams Continue to Acquire Key Assets

Top Teams Continue to Bring in Key Players

The Oklahoma City Thunder , Denver Nuggets , and Minnesota Timberwolves were the best regular season teams in the West, with others like the Los Angeles Clippers and Western Conference Champions Dallas Mavericks not far behind. Some of these teams continued to improve by bringing in assets via trades and free agency, while others have done so through the draft.

One of the best key signings regarding these contending teams came from the Mavericks when they signed sharpshooter Klay Thompson . Thompson will join Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas and will turn a good three-point shooting team into a great one. Though his defense has deteriorated in recent years, it is still above average and will be very useful on this offense-heavy roster.

Dallas Mavericks Duo Statistics 2023-24 Category Kyrie Irving Stats Luka Dončić Stats MPG 35.0 37.5 PPG 25.6 33.9 APG 5.2 9.8 RPG 5.0 9.2 FG% 49.7% 48.7% 3P% 41.1% 38.2%

Another team that has also been bringing in key contributors to their roster is the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder brought in two new starters this offseason: Isaiah Hartenstein via free agency and Alex Caruso in a trade involving the Chicago Bulls . These two players will provide heavily for the Thunder this upcoming season and will also allow them to have a great young bench.

Many contending teams have also picked up huge assets from the 2024 NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of those teams as they traded for No. 8 overall pick Rob Dillingham on June 26th, in exchange for two future first-round picks, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This trade gives the Timberwolves a young point guard who can facilitate very consistently for their current stars.

Play-In Teams Are Bringing in Star Talent

Game-changing Moves are Being Made

​​​​Contending teams aren't the only ones bringing in talent though, as the same can be said for play-in and lower-standing playoff teams. However, these teams have not been bringing in small pieces that could help them in certain categories, but have instead been trading for All-Stars.

This was seen first by the New Orleans Pelicans , who finished eighth in the West last season before losing in the first round of the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs. The franchise traded for star guard Dejounte Murray on June 28th, sending over role players Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. . to the Atlanta Hawks . This is a huge pickup for the Pelicans as they bring in a good playmaking guard and defender for an offensive-minded roster.

A play-in team that brought in a huge star this offseason is the Sacramento Kings , as they acquired DeMar DeRozan via a three-team sign-and-trade in which they had to give up Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte . Despite his age, DeRozan is still an elite scorer who is mostly known for his mid-range prowess.

The Kings have formed a new big three in the Western Conference with DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox , and Domantas Sabonis . With Fox and Sabonis already being one of the best duos in today's NBA, bringing in another All-Star to join the two will certainly turn the Kings into one of the most must-watch teams in the 2024-25 NBA Season.

There is No Number One Team in the West

Many Teams are at the Same Level

One of the major factors that make the West look so competitive is that no team stands above the rest. The Western Conference in the 2023-24 NBA Season saw the first seed and sixth seed being only eight games separated from each other.

2023-24 Western Conference NBA Records (Seeds 1-6) Team Record Oklahoma City Thunder 57-25 Denver Nuggets 57-25 Minnesota Timberwolves 56-26 L.A. Clippers 51-31 Dallas Mavericks 50-32 Phoenix Suns 49-33

The West is home to many teams that have multiple All-Star level talents, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns , L.A. Lakers , and more. To show the true competition that comes from this conference, the Lakers have two superstar talents on their roster, though they still finished as the seventh seed and got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

With teams such as the Kings and Pelicans bringing in more All-Star talent to their rosters, they are now also in the conversation of contenders in the West, and they could very well surprise the NBA by going further than most might imagine.

Which Team Has the Best Chance of Making the 2024-25 NBA Finals?

Is There a Frontrunner for This Upcoming Season?

Despite the West not having a clearcut "team-to-beat" right now, it doesn't mean that there isn't a franchise most likely to make it to the 2024-25 NBA Finals. Many teams come to mind regarding this idea, including the 2023-24 Western Conference Champions, the Dallas Mavericks, and the 2022-23 NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets.

However, one team that seems to be extremely likely to make next year's finals is the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards . The Wolves took a huge leap in the 2023-24 NBA Season, as they solidified themselves as contenders.

The team consists of multiple All-Star caliber players such as Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns , and 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert . Jaden McDaniels also improved tremendously in the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs, becoming the team's second-best option in certain games. With the addition of young guard Rob Dillingham, the Wolves continue to improve in terms of their youth.

Despite the Timberwolves standing somewhat out, it wouldn't be surprising to see any of the top-five teams in the West make the Finals this year, considering how close the competition has gotten in terms of roster strength. This will certainly be an interesting year for the Western Conference, and it will be exciting to see which team comes out on top.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN