Highlights The Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers could be in the Play-In Tournament for the Western Conference.

The Lakers and Mavericks have star duos that could cause a first-round upset if they escape the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers' confidence and experience give them a slight edge to go far in the Play-In.

Since its inception a couple of seasons ago, the NBA's Play-In Tournament has been a pretty entertaining spectacle. From the league's perspective, it both discourages teams from intentionally losing in hopes of better draft positioning and adds to the excitement of the game around playoff time.

This year's Western Conference tournament bracket is star-studded, with names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Luka Dončić leading the way.

If the season ended today, the number-seven-seeded Dallas Mavericks would face off against the eighth-place Phoenix Suns, while the ninth-seeded Golden State Warriors would play the tenth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Any matchup featuring those four teams guarantees a ton of intrigue in a winner-take-all scenario. But once the dust is settled and the seventh and eighth seeds are determined, which team has the best chance of beating a number one or two seed?

Sizing Up the Play-In Tournament

Mavericks, Suns, Warriors, and Lakers could be featured

With a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Play-In picture is far from set. Right now, the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings are in a virtual tie with both the Mavericks and Suns, so seeds 6-8 could look a lot different by the time the year is over.

There is a bit more separation once you get down to the ninth and tenth seeds, however. The Warriors and Lakers are deadlocked at those spots, trailing the next tier by three and a half games. Each team, from 6-10, is hoping to build momentum to avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether. This year's field is a gauntlet of competitive teams that all possess enough talent and experience to deem themselves "playoff-caliber."

Play-In Team Statistics Team PPG OPP. PPG Net Rating Dallas Mavericks 118.8 117.5 1.2 Phoenix Suns 116.9 114.6 2.5 Golden State Warriors 118.4 116.8 1.4 Los Angeles Lakers 117.2 117.8 -0.6

The Play-In tournament could legitimately determine the fate of the Western Conference come playoff time. The defending champion Denver Nuggets are the prohibitive favorite to win the West, but if the seventh or eighth seed can avoid them in the first round, other squads like the young Oklahoma City Thunder and injured Minnesota Timberwolves are more vulnerable.

It's far from a foregone conclusion that a lower-seeded team will advance, but each potential Play-In team features at least one star player that could turn the tide of an entire series.

Lakers and Mavericks Could Spring a Quarterfinals Upset

The Star Duos of James-Davis and Doncic-Irving Won't Be Easy to Overcome

Every current Play-In team holds an element of untapped upside that could materialize come playoff time. Similar to the Miami Heat from a year ago, any of these teams could hit a stride and take advantage of favorable matchups and/or other circumstances that would put them over the top.

The Lakers and Mavericks appear to be the most likely candidates for an upset for one key reason: star power. Since 2020, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have experienced life as both a powerhouse squad and unpredictable underdog. Last year proved that even as a lower seed, they were equipped to make a deep run after making many changes to their roster at the trade deadline.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis 2022-23 Postseason Stats Player GP PPG RPG APG FG% LeBron James 16 24.5 9.9 6.5 49.8% Anthony Davis 16 22.6 14.1 2.6 52.0%

The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies and Warriors before falling to the Nuggets in the Conference Finals. Even through injuries, LA is sure to carry over that same confidence into this year's Play-In Tournament and, hopefully, the playoffs.

Beating a team led by James and Davis four times out of seven could prove a daunting task for a higher-seed like the Thunder (Lakers are up 3-0 in the season series) or Timberwolves (All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is currently out with an injury). Going into the series, LA might even be considered a favorite.

The same goes for the Mavericks, led by MVP candidate Luka Dončić and perennial All-Star Kyrie Irving. After re-imagining the roster in February, Dallas has added some versatility and an injection of energy to match up better with the likes of Denver, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota.

That said, they are still in the process of establishing a rhythm as a whole, which could limit their upside in both the Play-In Tourney and postseason. Each Play-In team has a mercurial nature that belies their tremendous potential - from Phoenix to LA, there are multiple star players across the board: that's how talented the entire conference is this season.

In theory, Dallas, Phoenix, or Golden State could all perform well once the lights shine brightest. However, LA's recent run to the Conference Finals gives them a slight edge over their counterparts in terms of a possible upset.

There is nothing James hasn't seen or experienced at this stage of his career - expect him to galvanize his teammates over the next few weeks to try and reach the sixth seed. However, if the Lakers do end up in the 7-10 range, their familiarity gives them the best chance of going the furthest.