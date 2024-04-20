Highlights The Play-In Tournament has shifted the NBA playoff bracket process from immediate to delayed completion.

In the Western Conference, the Nuggets, Thunder, Timberwolves, and Mavericks are favored to advance.

The Nuggets are favored over the Lakers, and the T'Wolves are likely to beat the Suns.

The addition of the Play-In Tournament has shaken up the formula of the NBA playoffs, giving new teams life that would have ordinarily been denied that opportunity. Therefore, while in previous years, the NBA playoff bracket would be determined immediately following the conclusion of the regular season, that is no more the case.

The Play-In Tournament has delayed the ability of the bracket to be filled completely until all of its games have concluded. That has finally occurred following Friday night’s slate of games, which saw the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference.

With the Western Conference matchups now set, outcomes can now be determined. Unlike the Eastern Conference, the West is filled with less scrappy and more dominant juggernaut teams. Out of the eight teams facing off, however, only four can advance — here is why the following four will emerge victorious.

1 Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are favored despite not being the one-seed

The Denver Nuggets are the defending champions, and they are looking to repeat. This year’s team might even be better than the one that defeated the Miami Heat in the Finals last postseason. Anchored by Nikola Jokić, the favorite to win the MVP, along with right-hand man Jamal Murray and other key pieces, they are facing a Los Angeles Lakers team that is the clear underdog.

Not often is the word ‘underdog’ used to label the Lakers, but this year, that is precisely what they are. The Nuggets have taken the last eight consecutive games against the Lakers, including a four-game sweep in the Conference Finals last year. But as Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, it’s back to 0-0 now.

In the regular season, Denver swept the season series against the Lakers, and in those games, the Nuggets had an offensive rating of 125 points per 100 possessions, which was the third-best in the league against any singular opponent. They also shot 59 percent from the field against them this season which was far better than their average of 56 percent.

The Lakers possess a massive frontcourt of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura, who are all 6-foot-8 and over. That presents a problem for most teams, but not for the Nuggets, who boast an even taller frontcourt of Jokić, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter, Jr. While it is certainly possible that the Play-In Lakers could topple the Nuggets in an upset, it just does not appear likely in 2024.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are a slightly less-favorited one seed but are still favored against the Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder went from rebuilding status to winning a highly competitive Western Conference. It is a prime example of a rebuild gone right, along with the Orlando Magic, but it can be argued the Thunder are in much better shape. Possessing plenty of young talent and hordes of upcoming draft picks, Oklahoma City has put itself in a position to compete for years to come.

Despite that glory, they are still seeking their first championship in franchise history, not counting their Seattle SuperSonics years. The Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has had a monster season averaging over 30 points per game. Combine that with the likes of Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Jaylen Williams, and they already possess an advantage over whichever team they face.

The Thunder were one of two teams to not know their opponent until the Play-In Tournament, along with the Nuggets. After Friday night’s game between the Pelicans and Kings, the Pelicans emerged the victor, earning the eighth seed and the right to face the Thunder in round one.

New Orleans possesses a solid core in C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the latter of which led the team to victory in the do-or-die Play-In game against the Kings. Following a knee injury, he appears to be recovered, but the huge blow comes in the loss of Zion Williamson.

With Zion, the Pelicans would have had a much better chance at toppling the Thunder. But if he does not return due to a hamstring injury, it will be a massive blow to the Pelicans’ operations this series. They have demonstrated the ability to play solid offense and defense without him, but regardless, the Thunder will look to knock off the Pelicans and advance their championship aspirations.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves

The T’Wolves will exercise their elimination demons against the Suns

This postseason may be the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last crack at a title before the roster will see some significant shakeups. The payroll is beyond inflated and they will have to shed a superstar in the offseason, and signs have pointed to Karl-Anthony Towns being the odd one out. With that being said, they are facing the inconsistent Phoenix Suns in the first round, and this year will be their best chance at finally advancing.

The Suns are always a dangerous threat as they possess a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. But the question for them this season has been consistency, as there have been plenty of moments this season where the Suns lost or played poorly despite the big three being on the court. However, they appeared to put it together towards the end of the season, finishing it on a high note.

Towns’ playing time come postseason was up in the air due to an injury he sustained towards the end of the regular season, but he is expected to be fully healthy for the playoffs. The Suns did sweep the season series against the Timberwolves, but the postseason is a different animal.

Phoenix has been incredibly inconsistent this season in both offense and defense. The T’Wolves possessing a healthy Towns, Anthony Edwards, and defensive master Rudy Gobert, should be enough to easily overcome the Suns in the first round.

4 Dallas Mavericks

This series may be the most evenly matched in the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are both extremely similar teams on paper. They both finished within a game of each other in the standings, and both possess incredible superstar talent. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving — the two Mavericks stars — and Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook — the four Clippers stars — possess 47 combined All-Star selections.

A case can easily be made for both of these teams winning the series in seven. However, where the difference stands out is Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar has simply been otherworldly this season and finally has his 1A in Kyrie Irving. The Mavs were 33-16 in games where the two played together on the court, creating a dangerous machine to stop.

Doncic also possesses plenty of postseason experience not only in general but against the Clippers. In those 13 games, he has averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds. The Clippers did take two out of three in the season series this year, but that was due to their more physical nature.

Dallas upgraded at the Trade Deadline to become more physical, by acquiring Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington, matching L.A.’s presence in that field. Those two have also helped Dallas’s defense, which possessed the lowest opponent field goal percentage from the field after the Trade Deadline. The much-improved nature of the Mavericks indicates that they have what it takes to win the series.