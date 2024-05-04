Highlights The Timberwolves advanced by sweeping the Suns, with breakout star Anthony Edwards leading the way.

Elite defense helped the Thunder sweep the Pelicans, showcasing potential Finals aspirations.

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers thanks to the clutch Jokic-Murray pairing and two game-winning shots by Murray.

For every team that loses in the NBA playoffs, there is a team that achieves the opposite effect. As the playoffs go on, the pool of teams becomes smaller and smaller as only those capable of surviving continue to climb the ladder. The first round of the playoffs has already seen several teams advance.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks have all squashed their opposing teams and have advanced to the Conference Semifinals. Despite this, the Conference was extremely competitive, with no team being ten games under the .500 mark.

Since the NBA expanded the first round into a best-of-seven series in 2003 (it was previously a best-of-five), there has been at least one series sweep every year except 2003. And this year, there were two first-round sweeps.

But there were more complicated matters as to why each team won, rather than being the higher seed. Here is what went right for each Western Conference team that advanced to the second round.

1 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves dominated the Suns thanks to Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves were the first team to advance to the Semifinals. They faced off against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and finally squashed their first round exit demons by sweeping the Suns in four games.

While plenty went wrong for Phoenix, with the biggest component being the faltering of the Big 3, plenty also went right for Minnesota which helped them get the edge in all four games in the series.

Anthony Edwards - 2024 Round 1 Stats PPG 31.0 RPG 8.0 APG 6.3 FG% 51.2 3PT% 43.8

The primary benefactor for the T’Wolves in this series was, by far, Anthony Edwards. 2024 was his breakout year and he has continued that dominance into the playoffs, averaging 31 points in the four games against Phoenix. He recorded nine assists in three of the four games while averaging over 6 assists per game in that span.

The reality is that the Suns simply had no answer for Edwards throughout the series. That, combined with the return of Karl-Anthony Towns (who has yet to return to his true form) and the defensive prowess of Rudy Gobert, and the Suns simply ran into a brick wall that was the T’Wolves.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder swept the Pelicans thanks to their elite defense

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a complete team in the NBA, possessing all of the pieces necessary to win the Finals. Whether or not they will do that is the question to be answered at a later date, but they have certainly helped themselves by sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.

The Thunder have seen production on all sides of the ball in this series, including elite offense from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the breakouts of Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. But it was their incredible defense that allowed them to win each game, holding the Pelicans to no more than 92 points in each of the four games.

Granted, the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson for this series, who suffered an injury in their Play-In game versus the Lakers. Perhaps this series turns out differently or at least lasts a few games longer if Williamson is on the court, but regardless, the Thunder still cracked the Pelicans’ code.

3 Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers thanks to the elite Jokić-Murray pairing

When Nikola Jokić made a play, Jamal Murray complimented him perfectly. That was the formula the Denver Nuggets used to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the first round of the playoffs. The two averaged over 50 points per game combined, but it was Murray who took the reins throughout the majority of the series, allowing the Nuggets to own the Lakers.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray - 2024 Round 1 Stats Category Nikola Jokić Jamal Murray PPG 28.2 23.6 RPG 16.2 4.6 APG 9.8 7.2 FG% 59.1 40.0 3PT% 33.3 29.4

Murray in particular came in clutch, nailing a game-winning shot twice in this series. In Game 2, he nailed a layup buzzer-beater to seal the walk-off win for Denver, putting them up in the series 2-0. And in Game 5, he repeated that glory by gaining a high ball screen from Jokić, then put up a simple jump shot from the free-throw range which went in and gave Denver the permanent 108-106 lead.

Murray became the first player in NBA history to record two game-winning shots in the same playoff series. Because of the one-two punch between him and Jokić (who averaged nearly a triple-double per game in this series, which can't be overlooked), the Lakers were sent home and the Nuggets were able to advance to the next round.

4 Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks handed the Clippers thanks to elite output from Dončić and Irving

The closest series in the Western Conference was the battle between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. But in the end, it would be the Mavericks who would come out on top, toppling the Clippers in six games. They finally conquered their playoff demons against L.A., leaving the Clippers on the outside looking in.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving - 2024 Round 1 Stats Category Luka Dončić Kyrie Irving PPG 29.8 26.5 RPG 8.8 5.7 APG 9.5 4.7 FG% 40.5 51.4 3PT% 23.9 44.9

But perhaps Dallas would not be in this position if not for the elite output from one of the NBA’s most lethal one-two punches, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. They absolutely clicked in this series, particularly in Game 6. Dončić put up 28 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds, mostly in the first half, and then Irving took over in the second half, putting up 28 of his 30 total points in that half.