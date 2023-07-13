Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Weston McKennie this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The American international suffered relegation with Leeds United last season, and he's now returned to Juventus.

Aston Villa transfer news - Weston McKennie

McKennie signed for Leeds on loan for the second half of the campaign during the January transfer window, with the Yorkshire club having a £30m option to buy in the deal, as per talkSPORT.

With Leeds demoted to the Championship, the option wasn't taken up, and McKennie has now returned to Juventus.

Now, reports in Italy have claimed that the 24-year-old could return to the Premier League this summer.

Aston Villa are one of the potential destinations for McKennie, who is expected to leave Juventus on a permanent deal.

The report adds that McKennie is keen on playing in England once again, with Galatasaray and Borussia Dortmund also interested in securing his signature.

As per Sofascore, the former Leeds loanee didn't have the best of spells on loan, averaging a match rating of 6.67, ranking him 13th in the squad.

Despite his disappointing campaign, Jones has backed McKennie to be a success in the Premier League.

What has Jones said about McKennie and Aston Villa?

Jones has suggested that signing McKennie could be a bit of a masterstroke from Emery this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think McKennie would be a misstep in the market for Unai Emery, but he could actually be a masterstroke. Barely anyone else is in for him right now.

"In England, yeah, he's been tarnished a bit by that loan. I'd say that's more because he couldn't get into his groove and became a victim in a way that their season curtailed.

"He's such a good player in the right setup. I think he could be a big success in the Premier League. I know that he's still hungry to make it work and would certainly have another shot at it if he could."

What's next for Aston Villa?

After Villa qualified for the UEFA Conference League, Emery and his recruitment team could be shopping in a different market during the summer transfer window.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands club were interested in signing Italian winger Federico Chiesa.

Jones adds that Juventus are willing to offload Chiesa before the window closes.

The Villans officially announced the signing of Pau Torres on Wednesday morning, a player Emery previously worked with during his time at Villarreal in La Liga.

Ferran Torres is another player who Villa are interested in, showing the market they're now shopping in.

Emery and his recruitment team are now able to attract a higher level of player after qualifying for Europe.

Although it may only be the Conference League, the attraction of the Premier League also holds a lot of weight, and players linked with a move to the club can see the upward trajectory that they are on.