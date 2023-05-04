Leeds United fans aren't too happy with Weston McKennie after his recent displays in the side, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old hasn't made the impact that Leeds fans might have hoped since joining the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United news - Weston McKennie

McKennie signed on loan at Elland Road during the January transfer window from Italian side Juventus, and according to Sky Sports, Leeds are able to make the deal permanent in the summer for a fee of £30m.

The American midfielder has started 12 Premier League games since arriving in England, but is yet to provide an assist or score a goal in Leeds colours, as per FBref.

Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome recently slammed McKennie for being 'out of his depth'.

He said: "McKennie, the game passes him by, he’s out of his depth."

After losing Kalvin Phillips in the summer window to Manchester City, Leeds had to get their recruitment right in midfield, but it's certainly not worked out so far as they are fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Marc Roca and Tyler Adams also joined the club, but again, it hasn't gone according to plan and Leeds are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

What has Jones said about McKennie?

Jones has suggested that things aren't going well for McKennie at the moment and the fans at Elland Road aren't happy with him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "When things aren't going well, it seems like he's not really somebody that rises to the challenge and that's absolutely not what Leeds are going to settle for at the moment.

"I know a lot of the fans have got a problem with McKennie. Not personally, but as a player in the team at the moment. I think they'd rather he wasn't there."

How has McKennie performed this season?

It's never easy coming to a new league in the middle of the campaign, but McKennie simply hasn't made a big enough impact, especially when you consider Leeds will be expected to pay £30m to sign him permanently.

The Juventus loanee has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.65, ranking him 16th in the Leeds squad in the Premier League.

To be ranked so low in a side performing as badly as Leeds are says a lot about how McKennie has adapted to life in England.