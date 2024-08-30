Key Takeaways Terrace Marshall has shown that he has the traits to be a successful NFL wide receiver

Marshall adds depth to a 49ers wide receiver room that is dealing with a lot of uncertainty, with Brandon Aiyuk's future in doubt.

Signing Marshall should be viewed as a precautionary measure that doesn't change San Francisco's goals.

The San Francisco 49ers signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. after he was cut on Tuesday. The former second-round pick had spent the last three years with Carolina and struggled to find a consistent role in the offense. As the Brandon Aiyuk contract saga continues, some are looking at Marshall’s signing as more than a typical last-minute acquisition. Here’s what his arrival means for San Francisco.

UPDATE: Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120M contract extension with the 49ers.

Terrace Marshall Is A Talented Player

Marshall has the attributes to contribute in the right situation

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports



Rumors have circulated that the 49ers were high on Marshall in the 2021 NFL Draft. While this has yet to be confirmed by any credible source, it isn’t far-fetched. Marshall reeled in 13 touchdowns in 2019 alongside Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase at LSU.

When Jefferson entered the 2020 NFL Draft, and Chase opted out of the 2020 season, Marshall became the offense’s featured pass catcher. In seven games, he caught 48 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. Marshall offered prototypical NFL size, athleticism, ball tracking, and experience playing on the outside.

Through three years, it’s fair to say that Marshall hasn’t lived up to the hype. He was selected in the second round and didn’t even make it to the end of his rookie contract with the Panthers. That said, there is still time for Marshall to get his career back on track.

Terrace Marshall NFL Stats Year Receptions Yards Y/R TDs 2021 17 138 8.1 0 2022 28 490 17.5 1 2023 19 139 7.3 0

In his three years in Carolina, Marshall played under four different coaches and caught passes from an unimpressive group of quarterbacks. Marshall's production may have been a byproduct of his situation rather than his abilities.

The 49ers Receiver Room Has Some Major Questions

San Francisco has a lot to figure out before Week 1

It’s easy to think of the 49ers as a team with an endless arsenal of offensive weapons. However, that isn’t entirely accurate. While San Francisco has 2023 First-Team All-Pros George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey at tight end and running back, the wide receiver position is far more precarious.

The seemingly never-ending Brandon Aiyuk saga has largely defined the 49ers’ offseason. Aiyuk posted career highs in 2023 and became San Francisco’s clear No. 1 pass catcher. This prominent role in the offense emboldened Aiyuk to push for a new contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk finished sixth in yards per route run last season with 2.65, according to PFF.

As the month of September nears with no announcement of an agreement between the two, the concern only grows. Aiyuk has continued to stand his ground, but the 49ers haven’t budged, either. It’s worth noting that San Francisco’s current cap situation imposes serious challenges to giving Aiyuk the contract he wants.

As of now, nothing is given. There is at least a possibility that Aiyuk misses time during the season or is traded. Even if the 49ers reach a deal before Week 1, it may be difficult for Aiyuk to make an immediate impact, considering the number of practice reps he’s missed.

Moreover, San Francisco doesn’t have anyone on its roster to take on Aiyuk’s role. Deebo Samuel is a completely different receiver archetype, and the currently injured Ricky Pearsall is, too. All things considered, it is wise to add depth at wide receiver.

Marshall’s Arrival Doesn’t Change The 49ers' Goals

Extending Aiyuk remains a top priority for San Francisco

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

While Marshall is a nice insurance policy, his signing shouldn’t change the 49ers' outlook on the Aiyuk situation. Marshall isn’t a sufficient substitute for Aiyuk. There’s no guarantee that he carves out a significant role in the offense. All of this appears to be precautionary.

If the 49ers have to move their most reliable wide receiver, they will attempt to replace his production in the aggregate. No individual wideout will be able to replace Aiyuk, but the platoon of Marshall, Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings, opposite of Samuel, could be enough to get San Francisco through the year.

Still, it’s important not to read too much into this move. Marshall was considered to be one of the more surprising releases on Tuesday and was bound to get picked up by someone. This could just be San Francisco taking advantage of a talented player’s discounted price. Extending Aiyuk remains at the forefront of the 49ers' plans and giving Kyle Shanahan a new toy doesn’t take away from that.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise