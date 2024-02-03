Highlights Despite his lack of official accolades, Kyle Shanahan has revolutionized how the game is played and has become one of the most revered coaches in the league.

Shanahan's impact on the sport can't be overstated, as his ideas have spread throughout the league and influenced a new wave of NFL offenses.

However, he needs a Super Bowl win to solidify his legacy and be recognized as one of the all-time greats.

Kyle Shanahan is the offensive mind of a generation. He’s a true visionary who has revolutionized how the game is played along with him and Sean McVay's many disciples.

His fingerprints are all over the sport, stretching from Los Angeles to Miami. At 44 years old, he has a reputation that precedes him. He is one of the most revered coaches in the league today. “The Shanahan offense” has become a buzzword in NFL circles, with teams searching far and wide hoping to find the next Shanahan.

From how he’s discussed by his peers, one would think Shanahan was a multiple-time Super Bowl champion, winning Coach of the Year Awards left and right.

However, his trophy case remains almost entirely vacant. Outside the Assistant Coach of the Year award he won in 2016, he has no official accolades in the NFL. On February 11, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, he has the chance to change that.

The mind behind the machine

Shanahan has put together an electrifying offense

It’s easy to forget how rough things were for San Francisco before Shanahan’s arrival. He was the team’s fourth coach in four years when he arrived in 2017, and the organization was plagued by instability at all levels. It wasn’t smooth sailing for Shanahan early on either. The 49ers were bereft of talent, and an early season injury to Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 stunted their growth.

2019 was San Francisco’s coming out party. The 49ers went from the second-worst record in the league to a league-best mark of 13-3 and shredded the NFC en route to an NFC title. Though the team fell in the Super Bowl, Shanahan and the 49ers showed the league what was to come.

Four years later, the 49ers are one of the perennial powers in the game today. The foundation of Shanahan’s offense has stayed much the same, but he’s continuously adding wrinkles, adapting to both his available personnel and opposing defenses.

What separates the 49ers from other offenses is their multiplicity. It’s not just the pure talent; the Niners have a collection of unique and versatile players. Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the league, but he can also work as a slot receiver, George Kittle can beat defenses over the top with his speed, but he can also pancake defensive linemen as a blocker, and Deebo Samuel essentially functions as a positionless player.

2023 Top NFL Offenses by EPA/Play Team EPA/Play San Francisco 49ers .179 Dallas Cowboys .121 Buffalo Bills .097 Miami Dolphins .095 Green Bay Packers .075

*Stats courtesy of rbsdm.com

This gives the 49ers a seemingly infinite number of options, and that’s reflected in the offense’s creativity. What might be most impressive of all is how the quartet of McCaffrey, Kittle, Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk has managed to coexist. McCaffrey finished the season with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, while the other three surpassed 1,000.

Though the group's talent is undeniable, Shanahan is the mastermind of it all, maximizing the offense’s performance. He has meticulously crafted a dynamic and balanced unit for which the rest of the league has no answer.

A luminary thinker

Shanahan's philosophy has inspired a new wave of NFL offenses

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shanahan’s impact on the sport can’t be overstated. In his time in the league as both an assistant and head coach, Shanahan’s ideas have been diffused throughout the league.

Mike McDaniel worked as Shanahan’s running game coordinator in San Francisco, and Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur were offensive assistants when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington.

That isn’t even including Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans, who landed head coaching jobs after serving as defensive coordinators under Shanahan. Not to mention the countless coordinators and assistants that have crossed paths with him. At this point, it feels like everyone has some connection to Shanahan or one of his disciples.

Shanahan’s version of the West Coast offense, featuring one-back sets, a zone-heavy run game, and lots of play action spread like wildfire. He passed on his ideas to his assistants, who eventually landed coaching jobs elsewhere and passed on their interpretation of his offense to their peers, and so on.

What sets Shanahan apart from many of his contemporaries is his understanding of his own tendencies. He’s incredibly self-aware and uses his knowledge of his offense to put himself in the defense’s shoes. Shanahan coaches football much like a grandmaster plays chess, carefully sequencing his moves and setting traps along the way.

There have been countless adaptations of Shanahan’s offense, but the originator appears to be the farthest ahead of the curve. The 49ers offense, from a personnel and schematic standpoint, remains the envy of the league.

One win from immortality

Shanahan has to win a championship to get the respect he deserves



© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Football nerds will always have immense appreciation for Kyle Shanahan, but history can be rather cruel. Coaches' legacies are largely determined by what they won. Their influence or ingenuity are mere footnotes in their stories.

Shanahan's innovative pre-snap motion and use of 21 personnel won’t mean much in the eyes of future fans if he can’t win a Super Bowl. Super Bowl 58 may not be a referendum, but it will go a long way in shaping the narrative.

Going 0-2 in Super Bowls as a head coach, and 0-3 including his loss in Atlanta as an assistant, would invoke questions about whether Shanahan can win the big games. Conversely, a win would put him on track to becoming one of the all-time greats.

Shanahan may very well be one of the greatest football minds of this generation, maybe even of all time, but for him to ever get the credit he deserves, he has to win the big ones, and that starts with Super Bowl 58.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.