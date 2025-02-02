AC Milan fans are all saying the same thing after England international Kyle Walker made his debut for the Rossoneri in Sunday night’s 1-1 draw with local rivals Inter. Walker was introduced as the newest addition to Sergio Conceicao's squad last week, but had to wait until the Milan derby to make his debut as he awaited his work permit.

The full-back was thrown straight into the starting line-up by his new manager and tasked with keeping a close eye on Lautaro Martinez while also providing an attacking threat of his own. After his first appearance at the San Siro, supporters have quickly made up their minds about the 34-year-old.

AC Milan Fans Praise Walker Debut

The defender looked far better than he did at City over the last few months

Up against some tough opposition, Walker delivered an impressive performance, one that had been rare for him in recent times, as the full-back had been one of the Premier League’s most disappointing players of the season. Playing the full ninety minutes, the defender made four tackles, two clearances, one interception, won four out of six of his ground duels, and was dribbled past only twice.

Going forward, the Englishman completed 92% of his passes, showcasing his capabilities at both ends of the pitch. Although his efforts weren’t enough to secure all three points - thanks to a 93rd-minute equaliser from Stefan de Vrij to cancel out Tijjani Reijnders’ opener - Walker’s display left Milan fans impressed with their new signing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker averaged just 0.7 clearances, 0.3 blocks and 0.2 interceptions per game in the Premier League for Manchester City this season.

"Kyle Walker hasn’t put a foot wrong in his first 30 minutes as a Milan player, crazy upgrade," one fan said earlier, with another building on that later by saying: "Unreal performance by Kyle Walker today. Nice to have a proper right-back for the first time since Cafu."

A third celebrated the arrival by saying: "Very very solid debut for Kyle Walker! Looking like a BIG upgrade!" A fourth would go into more detail about what the veteran brought to the table, stating: "Kyle Walker’s introduced himself quite well to the fans on his Milan debut.

"There is just that calm, experience and pedigree that he’s attained over a long successful career.

"He may have lost a step, but his leadership and steadiness in a debut derby has been refreshing."

Walker joins Milan as an upgrade to current club captain Davide Calabria, who recently had an altercation with manager Concecaio following the dramatic victory over Parma on the 26th January.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and WhoScored - accurate as of 02/02/2025.