Michael Schumacher is widely regarded as the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, and rightfully so. The German racer is tied for the most Drivers' Championships in the history of the sport with seven and was one of the best racers of his generation. Schumacher retired from the sport back in 2012 as a Mercedes driver, however, his post-retirement days turned into a nightmare very quickly as he was involved in a life-threatening skiing accident in 2013, which resulted in him being in a coma for four months.

Everyone is well aware of the incident involving Schumacher, but not everyone knows the full details and what actually happened on that tragic day, from the crash itself, to the immediate aftermath. Here, we will go through the events of that day, how the crash happened, and what happened in the hours, days, weeks, and months that followed.

Michael Schumacher's Life-Changing Accident

What actually happened on that tragic day in 2013

The incident took place in France, where the Schumacher family had gone on vacation. Schumacher was familiar with the surroundings of the Meribel Resort as he had been there quite a few times before. In fact, the seven-time world champion celebrated his birthday in the valley of France every year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Schumacher raced in 308 Formula 1 Grands Prix, winning 91 of them.

However, on the fateful day of the 29th of December 2013, Schumacher went to the 'off-piste' area on the slope and that turned out to be a costly decision. The former Ferrari driver hit one of the rocks in the uncleared section of the snow and that made him lose control. He fell head first on another rock, 10 metres away, and that impact cracked his helmet in two.

The Aftermath of the Crash

The 55-year-old German was conscious in the beginning, but wasn't responding to any of the questions, which prompted the medics to call for air extraction. After being taken to a hospital in Moutiers, Schumacher was later moved to a specialised trauma unit in Grenoble. The then 44-year-old was already in a coma when he arrived at the hospital. He required immediate brain surgery to stop the swelling and to make sure that his brain received a continuous supply of oxygen.

"He didn’t respond to questions after the accident. He didn’t have a normal neurological reaction," neurosurgeon Stephan Chabardes said in a press conference. According to the hospital's head of anesthetics, Jean-Francois Payen, Schumacher survived the crash because of his helmet.

The former Benetton man was surrounded by his friends and family, as well as his former team principal at Ferrari, Jean Todt. In late January 2014, efforts were launched to bring Schumacher out of his coma; however, it wasn't until April 2014 that his condition was updated. In a statement, Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's press officer, stated that the F1 legend had been exhibiting indications of "consciousness and awakening." After being declared out of a coma for two months, he was allowed to depart Grenoble Hospital.

Michael Schumacher's key Formula 1 statistics First race 1991 Belgian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (1994-95, 2000-04) Number of races 308 Number of wins 91 Number of pole positions 68 Career points

The seven-time world champion won an award last year from the State of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, which was collected by his former boss, Todt. It was during this ceremony that the former FIA president revealed that he and Schumacher sit and watch races together.

"I don’t leave him alone," Todt told RTL. "I don’t miss Michael, I see him. Yes, it’s true, I watch races with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together."

Michael Schumacher in 2024

The German actually made his first public appearance at his daughter's wedding in late September

The Schumacher family has successfully managed to maintain radio silence over the racer's condition for more than a decade now. Despite all the hardships, fans still remember the Michael who dominated the world of Formula 1 for several years and gave joy to the spectators.

However, it was reported earlier this week that Michael had in fact made his first public appearance since the tragic accident back in 2013. He was attending his daughter's wedding, but strict rules were put in place so that no one could take any photos or videos of the 55-year-old. Since said public appearance, more and more information has emerged about Michael and his condition, with reports claiming he communicates via his eyes, and that only one F1 driver is allowed to visit him, and that is Brazilian and ex-Ferrari teammate, Felipe Massa.