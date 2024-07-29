Highlights Adam Peaty's impressive body art tells a story; from Olympic rings to personal tributes to loved ones.

Peaty's girlfriend, Holly Ramsay, plays a significant role in his life and career, helping him overcome struggles.

Holly's unwavering support and love for Adam shines through, as he gears up for the medley relay.

Adam Peaty claimed an emotional silver medal for Team GB at the Paris Olympic Games on the 28th of July, and some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed some changes in the swimmer's appearance.

Since making his Olympic debut back in Rio in 2016, the three-time world champion has undergone a transformation, and embraced the world of body art. Among his bodily illustrations, Peaty has a range of tattoos, each of which holds a personal and special significance to him. These include a large cross on his torso, with the phrase 'Into The Light' emblazoned underneath. He also has a lion on his shoulder with the Roman numeral 'XXVI', which translates to 2016. There is also the Olympic rings on his bicep, accompanied by the word 'equilibrium.'

Also adorned on his body is an image of the Greek god Poseidon, a Spartan warrior, a giant sword, and various words, including 'Ride' and 'Fuel.' But, among all of Peaty's bodywork, there is one that probably means more to him than any other one: a subtle 'H' across the centre of his chest.

This is a reference and tribute to his current girlfriend, Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef and TV personality, Gordon Ramsay. The pair first met after Peaty competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, alongside her sister Tilly. Adam and Holly hooked up not long after that, and rumours surfaced earlier this year that the pair were considering taking their relationship to the next level.

Holly has apparently replicated the tribute, sporting an 'A' behind the back of her ear.

The 29-year-old, hailed as one of the greatest men's breaststroke swimmers of all time, is competing in his third Olympic Games, with Holly cheering him on every step of the way. She even praised him as the 'best father to George' - his son from his previous relationship with Eirianned Munro.

Adam Peaty's Struggles in Recent Years

Peaty credits Holly with 'pretty much saving my career' after he suffered disappointment at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where, after recovering from a fractured foot, he cut a frustrated figure. His interviews were littered with expletives and the headlines became critical of him as he finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke. Behind the scenes, Peaty was battling depression and turning more and more to alcohol as a means of coping.

The swimmer has previously been candid about his battles, but is happier than ever it seems since meeting Holly, and the feelings between the pair are clearly mutual, as Holly posted on Instagram: "It has been an absolute privilege to have watched you this last year. Your determination and dedication is unmatched. Hours of training, team meetings, gym, physio, and you have still been the best father to George & the best partner to me. Being able to watch so many training sessions & host team breakfasts has made me so thankful to be a part of your world. I love you. Go out there and smash it. Enjoy it all, you deserve everything and more. Be on your guard; stand firm in faith; be courageous; be strong. - 1 Corinthians 16:13."

After sealing the silver medal in the 100m breaststroke final, Peaty will now turn his attentions to helping Team GB defend their 4x100m medley relay title, which they won at Tokyo 2020, and Holly will no doubt be cheering her man on.