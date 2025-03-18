Newcastle United fans may have even more to celebrate following their League Cup win on Sunday afternoon, according to reports - with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan telling the club's hierarchy to snub any bids for star striker Alexander Isak this summer as he looks to maintain the club's run of success.

Isak, who scored the second goal in the final against Liverpool at Wembley, already has 23 goals in all competitions this season and has become one of the hottest strikers in the Premier League as a result. But any advances to prise him from Tyneside could be rejected by Al-Rumayyan this summer, meaning the Swede may still stay at St. James' Park.

Report: Newcastle Chief Tells Club Chiefs to 'Resist Offers' for Alexander Isak

The star continues to go from strength to strength in the north-east

The report by the Daily Mail suggests that Magpies' chairman Al-Rumayyan has told the club's chiefs to resist any offers for Isak this summer - with the Magpies looking to close the ground to the top four on a more consistent basis.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 19 1st Assists 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.42 1st

Al-Rumayyan is the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own the club, and he is thought to be adamant that Isak will not be going anywhere in the summer - with the Swedish star being Al-Rumayyan's favourite player. Barcelona are thought to have scouted Isak against West Ham United last week, and with the Blaugrana 'wanting' a marquee signing prior to moving back into the redeveloped Camp Nou, he could be on their radar.

But Newcastle haven't discussed an asking price for Isak, and that is because the message from the club's hierarchy is clear in that they do not want to sell. Isak still has three years left on his deal, and talks over an improved contract will be explored at the end of the campaign - though it is believed that a return to Champions League football could prove to be key in matching Isak's ambitions in both a footballing and a financial sense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 58 goals in 100 games for Newcastle United.

Isak has also been heavily linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks, and a Premier League record transfer fee has been floated if he is to move away from Tyneside, but that may prove too much for opposing clubs to pay to land the Swedish striker in the coming summer transfer window.

