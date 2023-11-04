Highlights Manchester United has been struggling recently, with two consecutive 3-0 home defeats and criticism on the manager, Erik ten Hag.

Despite the team's poor form, Man United player Alejandro Garnacho showed good sportsmanship during halftime.

Bruno Fernandes then scored a goal in injury time, helping United secure a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham.

It's been a very difficult time for Manchester United of late. Indeed, they came into their Premier League fixture against Fulham on Saturday lunchtime off the back of an utterly miserable week of football.

First, the Red Devils played host to rivals Manchester City in the league but were utterly humiliated in the local derby, losing 3-0 to Pep Guardiola's men. To make things worse, Erik ten Hag and his team lost in front of their own fans yet again just three days later.

Ten Hag will fight for his United future

Coming up against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, Man United were comfortably swept aside, shipping three goals for the second consecutive match as they were dumped out of the competition by the same team that they beat in the final last season. This was United’s second successive 3-0 home defeat, which had not happened since October 1962 but Ten Hag has remained defiant in the face of criticism, telling the press:

“So I am a fighter and I know it is not always going to go up and we have a lot of setbacks this season. But also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse. I have said that before. I know when there are setbacks but even then you have to get results. Sunday [and] tonight was far from that so we have to do things right at a certain level, the minimum level to win games.”

As a consequence of the poor form, however, there has been plenty of talk in the media that the Dutch manager could soon be out of a job if he can't help steady the ship in the near future. With that in mind, he would have been hoping to get off to a strong start against Fulham this weekend but endured a pretty frustrating first 45 minutes.

It had looked as though Scott McTominay had given his side the lead in the eighth minute of the game but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed as Harry Maguire was deemed to be interfering with play from an offside position despite not touching the ball. As a consequence, the teams went in at the break level.

As both sets of players jogged off the pitch in the direction of the dressing rooms, the Fulham fans were able to capture the attention of Alejandro Garnacho. Despite his team struggling, the Man United player still took the time to acknowledge the opposition supporters and actually gave his shirt to one delighted youngster.

You can see footage of the moment below after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by TNT Sports. It's evident from reading the comments section under the video that fans on social media were pretty divided.

Man United stats Games Goals Assists Alejandro Garnacho 49 6 5

It certainly felt a little reminiscent of when former Arsenal left-back Andre Santos swapped shirts with ex-Gunner Robin van Persie at half-time away at Manchester United. Although, for obvious reasons, Garnacho's action here isn't nearly as controversial.

Bruno Fernandes wins the game for Red Devils

In the end, perhaps this good gesture towards the Fulham fans gave Man United and their winger that little bit of karma needed to get across the line. Indeed, United captain Bruno Fernandes struck just as the game entered injury time to steal all three points in a narrow, but much-needed, 1-0 win for the away team.