Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana sent the Old Trafford crowd into raptures after saving Jordan Larsson's effort from the penalty spot in the dying embers of the game as the Red Devils ran out 1–0 victors against Copenhagen; which, in turn, gets them finally off the mark with their first points of their 2023/24 Champions League campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho’s huge part to play in the penalty save may have gone unnoticed by the majority of those watching the game, though, in hindsight, it could’ve been the difference-maker as Manchester United shot stopper Onana came up with the last-ditch heroics.

Out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire stepped up to the plate following a lacklustre 70 odd minutes as he latched onto a perfectly delivered ball from substitute Christian Eriksen. Scott McTominay, who has been labelled as the club’s hero of late, conceded the penalty late into stoppage time as the Premier League side’s first win in this season's Champions League looks poised to be taken away from them.

In a bid to silence the critics, Onana, who has endured an insipid start to his life in Greater Manchester, produced a moment of magic, diving to his left to keep Jordan Larsson’s effort from 12 yards out.

A night to remember for Andre Onana

Much has been made of Onana's opening few months in the fabled threads of Manchester United and understandably so, his performances - both domestically and on the European stage - have been below the standard that the club set out to achieve.

Conceding 20 goals in his opening 13 appearances for the English behemoths would not been the start that anyone associated with the club would have expected, not least hoped. What Onana was craving was this exact moment. A chance to show why Manchester United shelled out so much money on a worthy replacement for the longstanding David de Gea.

The Cameroon international will be walking out of Old Trafford with his chest puffed out and his head held high - and so he should. Onana may well have kept Manchester United's hopes of a positive return to the Champions League more than alive. Kudos to you, Andre.

Alejandro Garnacho's actions before Onana's penalty save v Copenhagen

However, there may have been some of the sharper-eyed viewers, both at home and in attendance, who would’ve noticed Garnacho scuffing up the penalty spot as confusion ensued around referee Marco Guida. Very cheeky from the South American youngster.

For those that missed it, don’t worry! Cameras have picked up the very moment the 19-year-old starlet can be seen surrounding the penalty spot, trying his hardest to hinder the taker’s chances of converting from the spot.

Manchester United's Champions League hopes

The three-time trophy winners will be hoping that this magical night under Old Trafford's bright lights will spruce them into life as they look to progress further through the continental competition.

Having shot themselves in the foot by losing their two opening fixtures 4-3 and 3-2 to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, respectively, Ten Hag and his men will be keen to get back on track with three games of the group stage left to play. The reverse fixture of tonight's all-action affair will play out in the Denmark capital on the 8 November before the Red Devils head to Turkey to avenge their previous loss against Galatasaray.

If they are to cement themselves as a force to be reckoned with at the pinnacle of club football, picking up a result against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern will be imperative, especially given it lands on the last matchday of the group stage round of fixtures. Kane and his young and hungry entourage will be welcomed to Manchester United's home, with it - potentially - all up for grabs.