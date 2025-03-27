Liverpool and Arsenal target Alexander Isak has been warned about extending his Newcastle United contract amid growing Premier League interest, according to journalist Steve Kay.

Some members of the Sweden international’s camp reportedly have concerns about his long-term future at St James’ Park and are advising him to carefully consider his options before committing to Newcastle.

Isak has emerged as a summer transfer target for both Arsenal and Liverpool, with both Premier League heavyweights keen to bolster their frontline with the 25-year-old.

Newcastle, however, remain hopeful of fending off interest from rival clubs by offering him improved terms, despite his current deal running until June 2028.

Liverpool and Arsenal Chasing Isak Deal

His Newcastle future looks uncertain

According to Kay, one of the concerns for Isak’s camp is how signing a new Newcastle contract could impact his chances of securing a high-profile move in the future.

Isak’s options are not limited to Liverpool and Arsenal, with Chelsea, Barcelona, and Manchester United also expected to be in the market for a top forward this summer.

However, the abundance of attacking talent available this summer – including Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, and Victor Osimhen – could make it harder for Isak to secure a dream move if he stays at Newcastle beyond the upcoming transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances for Newcastle this season.

Isak could be more appealing to Premier League clubs as he has already proven himself in the top flight and would be an upgrade on Liverpool and Arsenal’s current strikers.

It is believed Newcastle would only consider offers in excess of £150m to engage in talks for the Sweden international this summer.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 109 Minutes played 2,063

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-03-25.