Alisson was seen hobbling away from Selhurst Park after Liverpool's 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, and gave supporters a concerning update as he left the stadium. The Brazilian goalkeeper was forced off during the game after sustaining another hamstring injury during the tie.

Diogo Jota's early goal in the game proved to be enough to come away from South London with all three points, although they did find themselves under pressure at points as Palace piled forward. Oliver Glasner and the Eagles felt that they should have been awarded a penalty during the tie after Virgil van Dijk pulled Marc Guehi inside the penalty area.

Related Joe Cole Left Baffled as Footage Emerges from Liverpool Win v Crystal Palace Joe Cole has claimed that Virgil van Dijk's tug on Marc Guehi's arm was a penalty in Crystal Palace's game against Liverpool.

The only negative during an excellent display from Liverpool was Alisson's injury, which could rule him out for an extensive amount of time. Vitezslav Jaros had to come on for his debut with 10 minutes to go, and the man he replaced gave his thoughts on the latest injury he picked up after the game.

Alisson Unsure on Injury Severity

Shot-stopper walked away from Selhurst Park very slowly

In footage recorded by Mail Sport's Lewis Steele outside of Selhurst Park following the match, Alisson could be seen walking away from the ground especially gingerly. Although he wasn't on crutches, he seemed to be taking care not to exacerbate the knock he picked up during the match.

After being asked how he was feeling, the Brazilian said that he did not know just how serious the injury was. However, he did say that he expected to miss upcoming international games with Brazil.

Slot's view of the injury was even more glum, as he does not expect the goalkeeper to return to action until after the November international break. The Liverpool boss said: "It's true that the fixtures are difficult, but I've also felt how difficult Wolves away is and how difficult Crystal Palace away is. We probably won't be as dominant as we were today.

"Now it's up to us to show ourselves in the big games as well and unfortunately, Alli will not be with us in those matches I assume, if I saw how he walked off the pitch."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson has missed 55 games through injury or illness during his career.

Games Alisson Could Miss if Slot is Right

Matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa all coming up for Liverpool

Should Slot's prognosis ultimately come to fruition, Alisson could miss matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League. There is also a double header against Brighton to contend with in the league and the Carabao Cup, although their 'keeper was always likely to make way for back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the cup game.

What is even more concerning for supporters is the fact Alisson could miss two of their biggest Champions League ties against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, which will see Xabi Alonso return to Anfield. Although Liverpool continued their unbeaten record in the competition with a 2-0 win against Bologna, it will be hard to avoid dropping points against both teams without the glovesman between the sticks.