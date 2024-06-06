Highlights Jayson Tatum's consistency in playoffs is underrated despite pushing Boston to excellence annually.

The 2024 NBA Finals featuring the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics has many players and coaches with a ton to gain from taking home basketball's ultimate prize. Luka Dončić can boost himself into legendary status, Kyrie Irving can cement his legacy as an all-time great second option, and several Boston players can move into the Hall of Fame conversation with a title. Both coaches can prove themselves as legitimate franchise stalwarts for the future.

Perhaps no player has more riding on this series than Boston's superstar leader, Jayson Tatum. The Duke product has been scorned throughout his career by critics despite his consistently excellent play through seven seasons. Whether this is because of the Celtics' constant presence in the playoffs without a championship, Tatum's odd shot selection in big moments or the hatred Boston sports teams usually receive, he has an opportunity to reverse that trend by hoisting the trophy.

By winning his first championship, Tatum can remind fans that he has a sneaky great resume at the young age of 26. The perception of his career will be completely changed.

No Player Has Been a More Consistent Winner Than Tatum

Tatum has competed for a championship annually since entering the league

As mentioned before, Tatum's consistent presence in the late rounds of the NBA Playoffs ever since taking the floor as a rookie has somehow worked against him in the eyes of fans and the media. Similarly to LeBron James, Tatum has been punished for advancing far in the postseason and performing well, only to fall short in the Conference Finals or Finals.

Tatum should receive much more credit than he has for pushing his team to excellence in the regular season, then extending that level of play into the playoffs more than almost any other star player in the league today. Although it is one of the silliest narratives in NBA discourse, he would do well to lead Boston to their 18th championship and silence the doubters for good.

If Tatum is able to capture his first title, suddenly everyone will be discussing his incredibly impressive resume through seven years. No player has won year-in-year-out like Tatum and the Celtics have, making the playoffs in all seven of his seasons, winning exactly 65 percent of their games, and appearing in five Conference Finals and two NBA Finals.

Celtics Since JT Arrived Category Stat NBA Rank Playoff Appearances 7 1st Playoff Wins 64 1st Reg. Season W-L 360-194 2nd WP% .650 2nd Conference Finals App. 5 1st NBA Finals App. 2 T-2nd

Boston's superstar has also met the playoff moment ever since he stepped on a postseason floor, excelling as a 20-year-old on the game's biggest stage. Tatum averaged 18.5 points per game in his first run to the Conference Finals and also had one of the most iconic moments in NBA history when he dunked on James in Game 7 of the East Finals. Boston would go on to lose that game in heartbreaking fashion, setting the trend for Tatum's career, but he established himself as a star at his very first opportunity.

Tatum Has Some Of The Biggest Recent Playoff Moments

Boston's star doesn't get credit for some of his performances

Despite the prevailing notion that Tatum doesn't step up in the Celtics' biggest contests, he has some of the best single-game playoff performances since he entered the league in 2018. There are two main performances that should come to every NBA fan's mind: Game 6 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks and Game 7 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 6 in Milwaukee, Boston was coming off of a devastating blown lead at home in Game 5 to fall down 3-2 to the defending champs. The Celtics desperately needed their best player to carry them to a home Game 7, and he did exactly that with a 46-point, 9-rebound masterpiece complete with several clutch jumpers to ice the game. Boston would go on to win the series and ultimately advance to the NBA Finals.

Last year, Tatum delivered a Game 7 record 51 points on six threes to go with 13 rebounds as he sent Joel Embiid and James Harden home in a rout to advance to the East Finals. This game came on the heels of a 16-point fourth quarter to steal Game 6 in Philly after starting 1-13 from the field, showcasing Tatum's mental toughness in important spots.

Legendary Performances Game Points Rebounds Assists FG 6 vs. Bucks 46 9 4 17-32 7 vs. 76ers 51 13 5 17-28

Those two outbursts are his most remembered playoff games, but Tatum also has a 50-point outing in 2021, a 39-point contest against Kevin Durant to help sweep the Brooklyn Nets, and a 36-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist game in Game 3 of this year's Conference Finals, among many more great performances.

Tatum's Most Underrated Trait is Durability

He has never missed a playoff game

Tatum has played in 108 career postseason games by age 26 is crazy enough, but even more impressive is that he's never missed a single playoff game. He is one of the most consistently healthy players come April and May and plays through whatever ailment he might have, whether it's a severe wrist injury in 2022 or his ankle sprain in Game 7 last year.

Interestingly, Tatum gets another LeBron James comparison with durability, as James has never missed a postseason game either, playing in all of his 287 possible matchups.

Furthermore, he has been remarkably available during all seven regular seasons, missing eight games or fewer in every campaign. Durability is the most slept-on attribute that any player can have, as it completely changes the resiliency of a team from season to season. One of the main reasons Boston has been so consistently excellent is that Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the league's most reliable duo.

Tatum Will Be There (Since 2018) Category Stat Rank Among Stars GP 513 2nd Playoff GP 108 1st Playoff Games Missed 0 T-1st

Tatum should already get credit for all these positives he brings to the table, but securing a championship will ensure that he does.