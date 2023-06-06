Barcelona's 2022/23 season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

Just days after their final La Liga match of the campaign, the Catalan giants travelled to Japan to take on Vissel Kobe in a friendly match.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong were named in the La Liga champions' starting XI.

Xavi's side cruised to victory at Japan National Stadium.

Barcelona took a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes courtesy of a quickfire double from Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia.

There were no furthers goals as Barcelona emerged 2-0 victors.

Andres Iniesta and Gavi's heartwarming exchange before Vissel Kobe 0-2 Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, it was Andres Iniesta's final game for the Japanese club.

The 39-year-old announced earlier this season that he was departing at the end of the season.

He started the match and played 80 minutes before departing. He was given a great reception as he made his way off the pitch.

The Barcelona legend shared a heartwarming moment with Gavi before the match.

Iniesta was captured embracing the youngster and having a few words. Microphones picked up him saying: "You should give me your jersey today, otherwise my kids will come after me!”

View the exchange below...

Barcelona fans enjoyed the exchange and you can view some reaction below...

Fans react

What next for Andres Iniesta?

Iniesta has spoken of his desire to return to Barcelona but is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

He said in May, per Goal: "As I have said many times, I would love to return to Barcelona at some point in my life, but I still think it is far away. I want to keep playing football.

"I feel like I am capable of still playing. But as this chapter closes, we’ll see what’s possible. I want to finish my career on the pitch playing, and this is what I’m hoping to do.

"Above all, I hope that Xavi will be a coach for many years, that would be great news for football."

It is currently unknown where he will be playing football next season, if at all.