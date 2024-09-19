Ange Postecoglou is not under any pressure from the board at Tottenham Hotspur after recent bad results and has told his players to remain calm and keep playing 'Angeball', according to the Daily Mail.

The Lilywhite have had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign this season with a draw against newly-promoted Leicester, a thumping win over Everton before defeats against Newcastle United and fierce rivals Arsenal in the North London derby most recently.

Those results have left Spurs reeling in 13th place in the table, despite spending over £200million on new players to bolster the Australian's squad in the summer transfer window.

Postecoglou Job at Spurs Safe

Ange wants his players to continue playing 'Angeball'

Postecoglou made a commitment to make big changes to his squad during the summer window and brought in Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke into the first-team in N17 as he looks to improve on their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Several other players left the club including Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Rodon, with Postecoglou keen to build the squad more in his image in order to play his style of play. That style has received plenty of criticism because of the amount of goals conceded, but according to the Daily Mail he is refusing to relent on his demands to play a certain way.

The report claims that the manager's message to his players in recent days since the defeat to Arsenal echoes that 'Angeball' remains at the heart of the operation and he will not switch to a different style of football to change their fortunes.

Postecoglou is "steadfastly loyal to his footballing principles", and as such he has reiterated to his squad that they remain on the right path, that they must stay calm and that nothing is going to change, especially with the board still fully supporting him.

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham career Games 45 Wins 22 Draws 8 Losses 15

Tottenham Have Private Concerns Over Maddison

Playmaker was left out of England squad for Euro 2024

One of the perennial underperformers in recent months has been playmaker James Maddison, who has struggled to find the same influence he had at the start of last season since returning from an ankle injury last year.

His form in the second half of last season ultimately saw him miss out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, and according to the Daily Mail Spurs had private concerns that it could have a negative effect on the former Leicester City star's mentality coming into the new season.

However, Maddison has since turned that rejection into motivation and he is adamant he will force his way back into the England setup by playing well for Tottenham and he remains a key player in Postecoglou's system despite his recent struggles.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 17/9/2024.